Kate Garraway's weight loss journey: how the I'm A Celeb star slimmed down

I think we'd all agree that Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway looks pretty amazing for her 52 years, and many fans will have noticed her recent weight loss. The star, who is currently taking part in I'm A Celebrity in the Australian jungle, is reported to have dropped a huge two stone before joining the show. Posing in her glamorous red jumpsuit at the start of the series, Kate's figure looked seriously toned and svelte. So how did she do it? Well, Kate has revealed her weight loss is all down to adopting some simple diet and lifestyle changes.

Kate Garraway on diets and healthy eating…

The mum-of-two recently revealed that she used to rely on caffeine and sugar to fuel her early mornings, but has now switched coffee and chocolate for healthy alternatives. Kate told Fit & Well magazine: "I tried different popular diets and I realised, because of the crazy shifts I do, I regulated my energy with sugar bursts. I didn't think I ate a lot of sugar but by 8am I've always had loads of chocolate."

The presenter added: "I stopped drinking caffeine and now I eat avocados obsessively because I found one of the diets was high in good fat, medium protein and zero sugar – which is a bit extreme for me. But eating avocados and low-sugar foods help keep my energy levels up."

Kate Garraway on exercise…

The popular host took on an impressive challenge six weeks ago – taking part in the 45 mile Palace to Palace bike ride with her GMB co-stars Richard Arnold and Ben Shepherd. Despite not having ridden a bike in nearly 40 years, Kate completed the race which no doubt contributed to her new toned physique.

The star told Fit & Well of her approach to fitness: "I feel so much better if I do a lot of exercise but I find it really hard to do. So I make sure I walk everywhere really fast, so I'm sweaty and feel out of breath. I run to school four or five days a week to collect the kids."

Kate Garraway on clever dressing…

While Kate leads a healthy lifestyle, a lot can be said for clever dressing to make the most of one's assets and conceal one's least favourite bits. That's exactly what the star has done in the jungle! The TV host told The Sun of her luggage contents: "I've got a lot of swimming costumes. It's quite hard as there's bits of my body that I'm trying to cover up. I was looking for one that starts up here and goes down to my ankles." We get you Kate. No bikini showers here.