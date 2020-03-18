David Beckham has taken to Instagram to advise fans on how to protect themselves from the coronavirus pandemic. The father-of-four urged his followers to rely on trusted sources for information, notably UNICEF and WHO, writing: "Hi everyone, I know these are tough times and I wanted to send my thoughts and best wishes to you all as we face these unprecedented challenges in our world. We can get through this together if we focus on protecting ourselves, our loved ones and our communities. Key for this time is that we focus on the facts and trustworthy places of information."

Loading the player...

Watch: David and Victoria Beckham - a love story

The 44-year-old then listed UNICEF and the WHO's instructions of protecting yourself and loved ones from the coronavirus: "1. Wash your hands regularly with soap and water. 2. Cover your mouth and nose whilst sneezing or coughing. 3. Avoid close contact with anyone who has a cold or flu-like symptoms." David concluded his message: "Sending you my love during this time, let's keep safe."

MORE: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's lavish Cotswolds house

It comes after David was personally affected by the pandemic, having invited his family, including his four children, wife Victoria Beckham and her parents, to Miami to watch his football team, Inter Miami CF, take on his former team LA Galaxy in their opening game of the season. However, due to the impact of COVID-19, football matches have been suspended for 30 days, meaning that the game couldn't go ahead. Determined to make the most of a bad situation, the Beckham family still went to visit the newly-built Miami CF stadium, and shared photos from their day together on social media. Victoria posted a group shot on Instagram, and wrote alongside it: "So proud of @davidbeckham and team DB!!!! @intermiamicf Xxxx Kisses."

MORE: Victoria Beckham just declared this restaurant the ‘poshest’ place to dine in London

Loading the player...

Watch: Victoria Beckham gives fans a tour of her childhood bedroom

The former Spice Girl also posted a picture of herself and David with their arms around each other on the pitch, and reflected on the importance of health and family at the time of a world health pandemic. She wrote: "The family and I are here in Miami for the launch of @davidbeckham’s team. At times like this, the most important thing is to be with loved ones and to support each other. Let’s listen to the experts and stay safe x kisses from us all x."

MORE: David Beckham recalls moment he almost made daughter Harper cry

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.