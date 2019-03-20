Little Mix star Jesy Nelson is going solo for a brave new project The singer will talk about her personal life on camera

Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson shared some inspiring news with her Instagram followers on Wednesday morning. The popular star, who has been on the receiving end of online trolling over her looks and weight, is to make a new film on her personal experience of social media and body shaming. The previous day, Jesy dropped a clue about her latest project, writing: "Announcing something very special tomorrow morning." Her fans were instantly supportive about Jesy's honest documentary, which she is filming with the BBC and will explore how online negativity can affect mental health – something HELLO! has campaigned about with our #hellotokindness initiative.

Jesy posted: "Mental health awareness is something we should all be talking about more. Having suffered myself I decided I want to do something about it." The singer, who first found fame on The X Factor, continued: "So I’m pleased to announce I'm making a film with the BBC, telling my own personal story and exploring how social media, body shaming and trolling is affecting the mental health of young people."

MORE: Andrea McLean opens up about the menopause: "You are not invisible"

Positive comments soon came flooding in from the star's followers, with one writing: "I’m so incredibly proud of you Jesy for raising awareness towards such an important topic that isn’t spoken about enough!" Another said: "Such a big inspiration for me."

Loading the player...

MORE: Exclusive: Sky Sports presenter Jacquie Beltrao celebrates 5 years of being cancer free

Jesy and her boyfriend, Love Island star Chris Hughes Photo credit: Instagram/ Jesy Nelson

Fiona Campbell, Controller of BBC Three said: "BBC Three has a rich history of delivering impactful films and we’re really pleased that we can provide a platform for Jesy to tell her story." She added that Jesy provides a unique view on how social media can affect mental health and revealed the film will an eye-opening watch. The film is to premiere first on BBC Three and then on BBC One.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.