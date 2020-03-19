Piers Morgan reveals the sweet way his young daughter is helping him tackle the coronavirus Elise is Piers's only child with second wife Celia Walden

Piers Morgan isn't taking any chances during the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday evening, he shared a photo of his eight-year-old daughter Elise posing with his "corona-bunker reserves" – a huge box of McVities’s Rich Tea biscuits. What's more, he revealed that little Elise has taken her own steps to ensure the family stay healthy at this time. A second photo showed hand-washing station she has set up in the home – complete with a tips box! Carefully arranged on a small pink Jemima Puddleduck chair are Dettol wipes and tissues, and two posters instructing family members to "Wash hands right now", and "1. Take a wipe. 2. Wipe phones before coming in! Thx."

Piers Morgan shared a photo of Elise with his "corona-bunker reserves"

"Current scene outside my office at home," the Good Morning Britain host captioned the snapshot. "Elise, 8, operating the kind of zero tolerance strategy our government should be deploying." Fans loved the post, calling particular attention to the tips jar. "Bless her. She's a little gem Piers," one follower added. A second wrote: "Well done, very well educated on the subject for someone still so young. Need more like this."

MORE: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi cancel wedding reception plans due to coronavirus

Loading the player...

Watch: Piers Morgan in 60 seconds

Piers, 54, is a father to four children in total; he also shares three sons with his first wife, Marion Shalloe – Spencer, 26, Stanley, 22, and Albert, 19. He welcomed Elise, his only daughter, with second wife Celia Walden in November 2011. The TV star enjoys a close relationship with all of his children, and in October shared a family photo showing him enjoying lunch by the ocean with Spencer and Elise, who can be seen sucking her thumb for the camera.

MORE: Buckingham Palace releases update on the Queen following coronavirus pandemic

Elise's hand-washing station set up outside her dad's office

"My late, great highly rebellious grandmother Margot used to delight in wrecking every family photo by pulling silly faces,” he revealed. “Elise, whose middle name is the same as her great-grandmother, now proudly carries the torch. Lovely spot for lunch though. @mobumalibyrestaurant #Malibu."