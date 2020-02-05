Davina McCall wows in red sports bra - and it's our new gym kit must have The TV presenter showed off her toned tum on Instagram

Davina McCall is a huge fan of keeping fit, often posting photos of herself working out on her social media pages. Her followers love to read her tips for staying trim and also get a little gym kit inspiration from Davina's sportswear. Now the TV presenter has shared a new snap of herself post-workout wearing a very cool red and black sports bra, which we'd quite like for ourselves. The star wrote: "Back in the saddle. No running. Gentle bike and gentle stretching ... feels so good." In the picture we see a fresh-faced Davina lying on her back for the selfie and she looks so happy.

Fans of the former Big Brother host were equally taken with her gym outfits, with one writing on her Instagram page: "Where's ur sports bra from pls?" and another said, "I need that top @davinamccall." There were plenty of compliments for the mum-of-three, as one follower told her: "Love your continued Motivation. Go you!!"

Photo: Instagram / Davina McCall

We've searched high and low online to find this exact sports bra but to no avail – however, there are scores of similar tops, like this black and red infusion sports bra from Blaiz, reduced from £40 to £20 right now.

Red sports bra, £20, Blaiz

This red Nike Swoosh sports bra is also rather fab and its also in the sale online at £21.97 down from £31.95.

Swoosh sports bra, £21.97, Nike

Under Armour is selling this red and black mid sports bra for £23, which has a simple front shape but a cool cut-out design at the back.

Sports bra, £23, Under Armour

The previous day Davina shared a clip of her ankle strapped up following an injury. She wrote: "All strapped up. I’ve had 10 days off and I should be ok to do the 10 k on Sunday for @cr_uk yesssssssss!!!!" The star is taking part in a charity run in aid of Cancer Research.

