Now this sounds really cool. TV presenter and fitness fan Davina McCall has shared some super exciting news with her Instagram followers about an event she's hosting this summer – and it sounds right up our street. The star has signed up to host health and fitness festival WellFest in the UK this June. Davina said: "We are gonna be bringing u the best names in fitness, super fun teaching classes and incredible live talks... maybe some classes you haven't tried before too!" Davina likened the event to 'headlining Glasto' and said the Ireland 2018 WellFest was 'buzzing', so we're in for a treat.

The festival will be at Richmond's Old Deer Park on 6-7 June 2020 featuring health and wellness experts encompassing everything from fitness and nutrition, to yoga and mental health.

Davina said of the past event in Ireland: "When Sarah and I hosted a class in 2018 I felt like I was a rockstar! Just a sea of people moving together beaming from ear to ear. It’s a fantastic family day out with great food too. I can’t wait to see everyone there!"

One of Davina's followers wrote: "Now this is my sort of festival!! So exciting!" while another posted: "This will be such an amazing weekend." One fan is already in the summer mood, sharing the post with a friend and saying: "A different kind of festival ... do we need those sticks!?"

Tickets to the festival include access to a selection of workshops, workouts and talks, which visitors can choose to create their own day or weekend of activities. Children can join in the fun too, with each adult ticket admitting up to two children 12 and under. There's yoga, pilates, dance and a WellVillage marketplace for a spot of shopping.

We're in.