Saira Khan is on a mission! The Loose Women star will celebrate her 50th birthday in May, and has set herself a weight loss challenge in time for the special occasion. Saira shared two photos showing her in her underwear, trying a pair of jeans on. She wrote: "In other news, remember my jeans that would not go past my knees, which made me determined to get into them by my 50th birthday!! Well I'm making progress, we're up to the thighs! I've got until May 15th to zip them up. We all need a focus to take our minds off things that worry and upset us and as I’m not going anywhere for the foreseeable future - these jeans are a great distraction."

Saira Khan is determined to fit into her jeans before her 50th birthday

The star was met with plenty of encouragement from her supporters. "Whit woo," her co-panellist Denise Welch commented, while fellow Loose Women star Andrea McLean wrote: "You look amazing Saira!" Some fans insisted that Saira didn't need to change a thing. One replied: "You look perfect on the pic in white", while a second remarked: "You look fab in both photos."

Saira has been sharing videos of her workouts to help her followers keep fit while they are stuck inside during the coronavirus lockdown. Speaking about her progress earlier this month, she captioned one of her workout videos: "My body transformation is not just transforming my physical being but my whole life, outlook and perspective - which I was not expecting at all.

"It's giving me a new found confidence that I never knew I had and it's challenging my mental strength and self-belief. I'm realising that to be strong is actually about having the strength to go for what makes you happy and the self-belief that you can do it. I never recognised my own endurance until now."