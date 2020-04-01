How Meghan Markle will be de-stressing during self-isolation

Since stepping back from royal life, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have begun to practice social-distancing in the US, and we imagine the pair will be taking time out of their day to exercise at home. When it comes to health and fitness, the Duchess of Sussex swears by one thing - yoga. Prior to marrying Prince Harry, Meghan had spoken on a number of occasions about the benefits of yoga, and in times of stress and anxiety, people swear by the ancient practice. In an interview with Best Health in 2016, Meghan sweetly revealed that her interest in yoga came from her close relationship with her mother, Doria. "Yoga is my thing," she said. "My mom is a yoga instructor, and I started doing mummy-and-me yoga with her when I was seven." She continued: "I was very resistant as a kid, but she said, 'Flower, you will find your practice – just give it time.'"

The Duchess has been practicing yoga since she was seven

Sharing a close relationship with her supportive mother, Meghan has often referred to Doria as her "best friend," so it comes as no surprise that her love of yoga has been passed on from her mother - who continues to teach yoga classes in Los Angeles. When asked about her mother's sweet nickname for her, Meghan replied: "Yes, my mom calls me 'Flower.' She has always called me 'Flower.' It's really funny because I don't even think about it when I'm describing how we chat."

Meghan's love of yoga stems from her close relationship with her mother Doria

Meghan is a regular at many yoga studios. In LA, she loves Y7 Yoga in Silver Lake, and once said: "I love an intense vinyasa class – and even better if it's blasting hip-hop and done in a dark room with candlelight. The best! I'll do yoga a couple of times a week – hot yoga specifically." In New York she has been spotted at Modo Yoga in the West Village which offers hot yoga classes in an eco-conscious studio. According to People, the 38-year-old had joined a surprisingly full yoga class of up to 60 people. It's believed that Meghan has been attending the Modo studios for years and that she regularly makes an effort to attend a class whenever she is in town as a means of fighting jet lag. In the UK, she favoured the London-based fitness studio Heartcore's Ritual class which is a high-energy, cardio-based mat workout incorporating elements of yoga, Pilates and barre.

