Frankie Bridge has been praised for her honesty when it comes to opening up about her mental health struggles, and she has continued to keep fans updated amid the coronavirus pandemic. With the country on lockdown and many forced to keep their distance from close friends and family members, it is bound to be more difficult than ever to deal with anxiety and depression.

Mother-of-two Frankie revealed her coping mechanism among the bleak news is her friends, who have continued to show their support and love during self-isolation. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the former The Saturdays singer revealed one of them left the sweetest and most relatable gift on Frankie's doorstep to let her know they were thinking about her.

Sharing a picture of two honey-coloured jars, the brunette beauty wrote: "I've been really struggling to keep my mind busy and not give in to the enormity of everything...but today it caught up with me." She continued: "Just the sadness, stress and fear everyone is feeling and the uncertainty of everything. Then my friend, who had no idea how I was feeling today, text to say she'd left something at the front of my house...put a smile back on my face." Attached to one of the jars was a handwritten note that read: "Enjoy a porn star martini tonight" - we need these kinds of friends in our lives!

Frankie's friend delivered cocktails to her door

Frankie lives in Surrey with her husband Wayne and their two sons, Parker and Carter, and she has ensured she has kept active both mentally and physically during the COVID-19 crisis. As well as sharing pictures of her home gym, Frankie has also been recording her Open Mind podcast which discusses her own mental health and invites guests, most recently radio presenter Nick Grimshaw, to open up about their own experiences.

