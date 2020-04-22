Jeff Brazier’s wife Kate Dwyer shows off her athletic figure in gym kit The former This Morning presenter and his wife are keeping fit in lockdown!

Many of us have had to adjust our usual exercise routines as a result of the current lockdown, and celebrities are no exception! On Wednesday, former This Morning host Jeff Brazier shared how he and his wife, Kate Dwyer, have been keeping fit. The star posted a new selfie with Kate, which saw her wearing a cropped black vest top and matching black leggings – an outfit which showcased her athletic figure to perfection! The stunning brunette wore her hair loose and didn't even appear to have broken a sweat. She had one hand on her husband's shoulder as she beamed at the camera. Jeff, meanwhile, wore a cycling top and bandana, his blond hair in long spikes.

The 40-year-old captioned the image: "Early morning exercise done [tick emoji]. @katebrazierpr opts for a bum circuit (her words) with a work colleague over Zoom. I went for a cycle through the country lanes to nose at people's houses & gardens. Ready for homeschooling, but is homeschooling ready for me? #exercise #isolationlife #coupleswhotrain #roadbiking #losingtimber #yellowfields #gardeninspiration." Jeff's fans loved the behind-the-scenes glimpse of his family life, commenting: "Looking good," "Really nice photo," and: "Looking [fire emojis]."

Jeff and Kate are keeping fit in lockdown

Earlier this month, the dad-of-two shared on the social media site how he felt about spending this extra time at home with his wife and children, saying that he and Kate "clearly make a great team". The Celebrity Wife Swap star went on: "We've reorganised the house from top to bottom, taken the time to binge on Netflix (Ozark) and continue to help each other stay positive and focused in these slightly strange days of isolation."

He then joked: "That said she's just given me 2 jobs to do so if I sit around writing this post much longer I'm sure she'll add another…" Jeff and Kate, 29, married in Portugal in 2018 and she is stepmother to his two sons: Bobby Jack, 16, and Freddy, 15, who he shared with his late ex, Big Brother star Jade Goody.

