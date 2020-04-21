Ruth Langsford shares genius fitness hack that you'll definitely want to try The Loose Women star has set herself a new fitness challenge

Ruth Langsford has been keeping herself active during the coronavirus lockdown, even setting herself a skipping challenge after being inspired by an old workout video she previously shared of herself exercising with her former personal trainer. However, the Loose Women star has encountered some resistance along the way as she has struggled with her rope, often tripping over it as she tries to beat her personal best of 61 non-stop skips. Luckily for Ruth, she has some very helpful followers on social media who advised her that her skipping rope is probably too long for her. So Ruth had the simple, yet effective, idea to simply shorten the length of the rope by tying little knots near the handle – genius!

Sharing a video on Instagram on Tuesday of her daily skipping session, Ruth said: "Thank you to people for getting in touch saying, 'maybe your skipping rope is too long Ruth and that's why you keep tripping yourself up.' So I've made it a little bit shorter – I'm not quite sure how long it's supposed to be but anyway, I've made it a bit shorter. My best today is still only 61 so let's see if I can do any better."

The hack appeared to work as Ruth made a promising start. However, as she hit 58 skips, she sadly caught the rope between her feet narrowly missing out on going above her personal best – so close, Ruth! Clearly frustrated with herself, the TV star groaned as she realised she was just three skips away from matching her record. There's always tomorrow...

Ruth Langsford was so close to beating her personal best of 61 non-stop skips

Earlier this month, the 60-year-old revealed that she was taking up skipping again. "So...inspired by my previous post with @fitwithfrank (filmed in 2017 by the way for those asking!) I’m going to try skipping again! Loved it as a kid....bit harder when you’re 60! Only managed about 20 skips before I got tangled! If at first you don’t succeed… #isolationexercises #skipping."

Her trainer was very impressed that she had started skipping again, commenting on the post: "Yesssss love it Ruth!! 20 skips is a fantastic start well done." Ruth's husband Eamonn Holmes was equally as impressed, admitting he had so much "respect" for his wife. He wrote: "She doesn't even tell me she's thinking about things like this… what a Woman! My Respect."

