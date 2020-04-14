Olly Murs has completely overhauled his diet and lifestyle since finding love with girlfriend Amelia Tank – and despite the UK currently being in lockdown amid COVID-19, he isn't letting that stop him from keeping up with his fitness. The Voice UK coach posted an impressive workout routine with Amelia to his Instagram on Monday, and we have to say, we're completely inspired to try it for ourselves. Calling it the "vengachallenge", Olly and Amelia show off their strength by using each other as weights. Performing the routine to the Vengaboys hit Up & Down, hence the name of the challenge, Olly lays on his back while Amelia positions herself above him, holding onto his ankles while he grips his hands around hers.

As the beat kicks in, Olly lifts Amelia's legs up into the air and back down several times, before she moves her hands towards his knees. Olly then bends his knees with Amelia in the air before they both start to move back and forth as if they were riding a bike. Honestly, we're exhausted just watching them. Captioning the clip, Olly wrote: "Easters been a bit UP..... AND DOWN #quarantine #vengachallenge." The Vengaboys were certainly impressed with the couple's efforts as they were among the first to comment, writing: "Nailed it! Proper quarantine workout... We’re loving this challenge."

Olly and Amelia take couple's workout to the next level

Over the past few weeks, the couple have been trying new things to keep themselves occupied during self-isolation - such as playing harmless pranks on one another. From throwing powder to squirting water, both Olly and Amelia have kept fans entertained. Last month, the singer also pulled out all the stops for his girlfriend's 28th birthday. Taking to his Instagram Stories to share a series of videos, the TV star surprised his love with a delicious breakfast and a huge pile of presents. He aptly played It's My Birthday by will.i.am and Cody Wise in the background. "It's YOUR birthday," Olly could be heard singing.

Olly has credited Amelia for his body transformation

It's clear that Olly is completely smitten with his bodybuilder girlfriend since he recently admitted that he was "punching above his weight" during his appearance on Loose Women. "I'm really happy I've got a great girlfriend who's just amazing to me," he began, adding: "I definitely am [punching above my weight], she's a rocket." The pop star continued: "We just had an instant connection and I think you do when you find someone you genuinely care about. I'm really happy, hopefully she stays with me!"

