Jeff Brazier took to Instagram on Monday to share a sweet family photo showing his children Bobby and Freddy sitting next to his wife Kate Dwyer on the sofa. The post marked the start of another season of SAS: Who Dares Wins, which Jeff took part in last year. Taking to Instagram, the doting dad wrote: "Big love to all of the brave participants in this series of #saswhodareswins. The Braziers are hooked."

WATCH: Jeff Brazier and Kate Dwyer's engagement story

Although Jeff is private when it comes to his relationship with Kate, earlier in April, the father-of-two did open up about being at home with his other half during this period of lockdown, saying that he has "really enjoyed having the wife around" admitting that they "clearly make a great team".

Jeff shared the photo on Instagram

Alongside a photo of the pair hugging, he added: "What a test this is for people's relationships! I’ve really enjoyed having the wife around because we clearly make a great team. We've reorganised the house from top to bottom, taken the time to binge on Netflix (Ozark) and continue to help each other stay positive and focused in these slightly strange days of isolation."

Jeff jokingly added: "That said she's just given me 2 jobs to do so if I sit around writing this post much longer I'm sure she'll add another… #teamwork #encouragement #support #time #love #care #reset."

Back in November, Jeff opened up about their marriage, admitting that Kate had changed her mind over starting a family together. The TV star said: "I thought when we got married we'd go straight in [and try and have a baby], but there seems to have been a change of heart about that, and a need for a little more time before those decisions are made."

