What outdoor sports can you do in London now: From tennis to golf and angling There are new rules in place

As of May 13, UK lockdown restrictions are beginning to ease, and Brits are now entitled to unlimited exercise. Outlining which outdoor activities are able to go ahead, the government's roadmap has listed tennis, golf, and angling as acceptable forms of exercise, subject to a few minor restrictions. These leisure activities can either be played alone, with members of your household or with one other person from another household at a social distance.

What are the rules for playing tennis?

The Lawn Tennis Association has released rules for playing tennis during lockdown:

Max 2 people per tennis court (unless players are all from the same household)

Players should only handle their own personal racket and personal (marked) balls.

Players should avoid changing ends or opposite sides of the net.

Players should follow public health guidelines for hygiene.

Do not play if you are experiencing any symptoms of coronavirus or are self-isolating.

For more information visit lta.org.uk

Can I train with a tennis coach?

Coached sessions are permitted, however, the LTA explains that these should be "limited to one to one coaching activity only." Coaches should also position themselves on the other side of the net, and remain at a social distance from the player at all times. New or fresh tennis balls where possible, will be used for each lesson and should be stored for 72 hours afterward before being re-used.

What are the rules for playing golf?

Golf courses are reopening, however, there are some new rules in place:

Golf must be played either on your own, with one other person or within your family group.

Swapping scorecards is not allowed.

Players are no longer allowed to touch the flagstick.

Players must only touch their own golf balls.

Rakes are being removed from courses to prevent transmission, so players are being asked to smooth over the sand with their feet instead.

Clubhouses are expected to remain closed so players are advised to change in their car.

What are the rules of angling?

People can fish on their own, with their household, or with one other person while adhering to social distancing rules.

The Angling Trust already advises anglers to fish no closer than 15 metres.

Matches and organised angling events are still not permissible.

Anglers must also ensure they are in possession of a valid fishing license.

For more information visit gov.uk

Can I play team sports?

You can only exercise with up to one person from outside your household which means that you should not take part in team sports, unless with members of your own household.

Can I go to playgrounds, outdoor gyms or ticketed outdoor leisure venues?

The government's plan states that: "You will still not be able to use areas like playgrounds, outdoor gyms or ticketed outdoor leisure venues, where there is a higher risk of close contact and touching surfaces."

Can I drive to outdoor open spaces?

Brits are now permitted to drive to outdoor open spaces regardless of distance, so long as they respect social distancing guidance and do not come into contact with people outside of their household.

However, it has been noted: "When travelling to outdoor spaces, it is important that people respect the rules in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and do not travel to different parts of the UK where it would be inconsistent with guidance or regulations issued by the relevant devolved administration."

