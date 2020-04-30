Bedding into motherhood is challenging at the best of times but, somehow, four-time cycling champion Laura Kenny manages to parent, train for her next competition and has recently joined Adidas' #HomeTeam, offering a series of virtual health and fitness events during lockdown. How does she do it? Laura welcomed her first child Albie into the world a year after the Rio 2016 Games with her husband Jason (who also competes) and was back in the saddle to prep for the World Championships just eight weeks later. Determination is a given, but Laura says that self-care is also key.

Laura is isolating with her husband Jason and son Albie

"I didn't want to leave Albie at the beginning," the Team GB Adidas athlete told HELLO!. "But even 20 minutes outside on your own is so important. Having time to myself made me a better mum and made me feel better. That was one of the best things I did during the early days. I think people think when you have a baby that's it, the baby comes first. Obviously it does, but I think in terms of mental health, you need time to do things that are right for you as well."

Three years on, and Laura has cemented a knack for time management that has come into fruition since working from home. "Now, I'm lucky because I can chop and change my training and balance it so I can see Albie more," Laura explained. "I make a conscious effort to balance everything equally. I might go and do a four-hour bike ride, but then I'm back and can spend time with Albie." Her latest Instagram post added, "We wouldn't normally have to juggle training and Albie all by ourselves because we have the best grandparents we could have wished for. We have just got into such a good routine to fit everything in."

In the same way that Laura has time on her side, she also says having access to resources during coronavirus quarantine can make the world of difference. "I am pretty self-sufficient," she said. "When Boris did his first conference, we were worried that the velodrome might shut but I was like 'Well, that's fine because I have a gym at home'. I have bikes at home, I have a turbo trainer. I just couldn't get a food shop, but Jason went out and did that so that was problem solved."

Adopt a mindset as positive and practical as Laura and, apparently, lockdown life with children might turn out to be a little easier than expected.

