If you've pretty much completed all of Netflix and the idea of spending another day on the sofa looking at memes is too much to bear, it's time to change up your routine and get those creative juices flowing. Being on lockdown doesn't have to be boring, not if you keep yourself occupied. From learning a language to organising your wardrobe, updating your CV to writing a novel, there are plenty of productive things you can take up to pass the time - why not start right now?

1) Learn a language

Remember all those times you said you'd learn Italian, Spanish or French but just couldn't find a spare minute? Here's your chance. With a wide selection of YouTube videos and online tutorials at your disposal, why not use this time to learn a completely new language?

2) Organise your wardrobe

Most of us have at least one dress that we know we'll never wear again or a pair of jeans that just don't fit the way they used to. It's time to declutter your wardrobe and get rid of those sad pieces that no longer see the light of day. Either pass them onto friends and family, donate them to charity or at the very least, find your nearest clothing bank and recycle.

3) Learn to play an instrument

Dust off that keyboard you got for Christmas last year, re-tune that guitar you've had for god knows how long and begin to fill your days with the sound of music. With so much free time, it's never been easier to pick up a new skill.

4) Update your CV and professional accounts

Before lockdown, the idea of updating your CV, cover letter or LinkedIn profile might not have been very high up on your priority list. Rather than putting it off any longer, why not give all of your professional documents and accounts a total makeover? Use this present period to work towards an even brighter future.

5) Write a novel

The idea of writing a novel is one which can often seem daunting. How many of us have opened Word, stared at a blank page for a while and then admitted defeat? Enough is enough. Writing can be an incredibly therapeutic practice and one which can help to pass the time. Who knows, you might even be the next J.K. Rowling?

6) Start a blog

You can never go wrong with writing a blog. Whether you're using it as an online writing portfolio, a space to share your passions or as an opportunity to try something new, it's time to get those creative juices flowing.

7) Get fit

Missing the gym? Working out at home can be just as beneficial for both your mind and body. Why not try out different types of workouts over the course of the next few weeks and find that workout that really works for you.

8) Do some gardening

Sick of spending all your time indoors? Transform your garden into a tranquil space so that you can venture outside for some much-needed R&R. In need of inspiration? Take a look at our round up of the best gardening buys for spring.

9) Upcycle your furniture

Can't stop staring at that annoying chip in your side board? Desperate to give those bookshelves a new lick of paint? Why not try your hand at a spot of DIY and transform those tired piece of furniture into something your friends will be jealous of.

10) Learn to code

In an increasingly digital age, the ability to code can put you at a major advantage. Ditch those technophobic tendencies and teach yourself how to master this highly sought after skill.

