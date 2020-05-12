11 best women's trainers to buy before they sell out From running shoes to fashion trainers

Coronavirus means we have a) a lot more time on our hands to exercise, but b) no gym. With that comes a need for different types of trainers: if you've taken up running you'll want something with extra support, and if you're tackling weightlifting at home you'll need a flatter sole to promote balance and prevent injury. Add to that the fact that our social lives now consist solely of walks and you're probably in the market for some comfy but stylish trainers for then, too. Here, we've rounded up the very best for every purpose...

Best running shoes

Puma's Flyer trainers are seriously affordable at just £38, but they have everything casual runners could need for comfort and support including a lightweight foam sole, heeled support and breathable fabric.

Puma Flyer trainers, £38, Puma

Adidas' Runfalcon shoes strike the perfect balance between comfort and support, with a midfoot cage and airy material throughout. Win-win!

Runfalcon shoes, £42.95, Adidas

Meghan Markle’s favourite fashion trainer brand, Veja, has created running trainers - and they’re sustainable. The Condor trainers are made from recycled synthetic upper, recycled polyester and organic cotton lining, and the sole is springy enough to propel you on. Ideal if you want to keep fit and be more green in 2020.

Condor trainers, £130, Veja @ MATCHESFASHION

APL is a brand loved by regular gym-goers, and it’s no wonder - these particular trainers took two years to develop to make sure that they’re just right. We love the sock-like fit, which makes them easy to slip on and off, with no risk of laces getting caught and tripping you up.

TechLoom Bliss mesh and neoprene sneakers, £200, APL @ Net-a-Porter

Best gym trainers

Gyms may be closed right now, but live home workouts and makeshift weightlifting require the same kind of footwear. Here are the best of the best...

New Balance's 247 v2 trainers feature an almost entirely flat sole as well as a wraparound heel support, making them ideal for weightlifting. This version of the shoe style also comes with an extra lightweight sole, meaning they'll be easier to carry around if you decide to change for your walk home from the park.

New Balance 247v2 trainers, from £29.32, Amazon

Skechers' Ultra Flex Safari trainers are built with a memory foam sole and a sock-like upper, making them perfect for everything from HIIT to cardio. Plus, they're budget-friendly at £59.

Ultra Flex Safari trainers, £59, Skechers

These trainers are designed for walking, but they can be used for a variety of exercises including HIIT classes, and low-intensity weightlifting.

Women's mesh trainers, £26.99, Amazon

A gel sole is a good option if you regularly enjoy dance or zumba classes, because it will support your whole foot and help prevent aches on the balls or arches of your feet. These Asics trainers come in lots of different colours, and look cool enough to motivate you into never missing a class (hopefully).

Gel-Kayano 26 Running Shoes, from £109.33, Amazon

Best fashion trainers

Chunky soles stole the catwalks this season, and these Topshop trainers are the perfect high-street dupe. They're available in blue, pink and white, and can be styled with anything from a floral midi dress to jeans and a T-shirt.

Chunky trainers, £29, Topshop

If you're looking for versatility, Superga's Cotu Classic trainers are the perfect pair. The cotton fabric means they can be dressed up or down, while the plain white style makes for a timeless investment.

Cotu Classic trainers, £55, Superga

Made from white leather and featuring the label's heritage green logo, Reebok's Club C 85 trainers are ideal for any trainer-phobes looking for something both comfortable and sophisticated.

Club C 85 trainers, £64.95, Reebok

