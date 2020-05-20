Goldie Hawn is putting us all to shame with her incredible fitness routine amid the coronavirus crisis. The Housesitter actress recently took to Instagram to unveil the clever way she is keeping up with her daily exercise - by using a trampoline! Seriously, can you believe she's 74 years old?

"My crazy @mindup mindful movement for today. Dance, jump and twirl like nobody’s watching. And thanks @dualipa for the best addition to my trampoline playlist!" Goldie captioned the video, which showed her doing a high-intensity dance routine on the mini-trampoline. It wasn't long before the comments section was flooded with praise from fans who were in awe of her energy levels and motivation. "Go Goldie Go!" one wrote, and another added, "Get em girllll I love you." Several others revealed it had inspired them to try the exercise method: "FUN!!! Ordering a trampoline ASAP!!!! LOVE YOU G!!!"

Luckily, Amazon has a number of options if you're looking to make an exciting new addition to your gym equipment or want to switch up your exercise routine. If you're looking for the full package, you can buy a silent version that comes with DVDs, a storage bag and a bounce counter. But if all you're after is a no-fuss, bargain option that can simply inject some fun into your workouts, then this £98.99 one should do the trick - but we can't promise you'll look like Goldie afterwards!

Mini exercise trampoline, £329, Amazon

The Hollywood actress' workout video also gave us a glimpse inside her incredible home gym - and it's no wonder she has such a toned figure. In the background, a cycling machine and cross trainer sit in opposite corners of the room, while a long row of weights can be seen lining a mirrored wall with a balance beam installed. Combine her extensive equipment with the chic wooden floorboards and doors flooding the room with light, and it's clear Goldie's home is the perfect place to carry out her indoor workouts.

Goldie regularly shares her unusual exercise sessions with fans on social media, and she has proven she doesn't always need to use her impressive equipment. At the beginning of March, the mother-of-three also wowed fans by dancing around to music as she ran in and out of her lavish bedroom, huge ensuite and balcony. Never change, Goldie!

