Lily Allen wowed her Instagram fans by sharing a picture of her athletic figure as she posed in her gym kit for a new photo. In the selfie, the Smile singer could be seen wearing a black sports bra and matching high-waisted leggings, leaving just enough space between the material to show off her toned stomach. And the gorgeous selfie wasn't just to make us envious of her chic exercise wardrobe!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lily's daughter Marnie showcases her talent for singing

In the caption, she shared some very exciting news with fans - she has reached a huge personal milestone. "9 months sober today! And the beginning of an ab is appearing. Very pleased," Lily wrote, before joking: "Still can’t make my bed though." The 34-year-old wore her dark hair loose around her shoulders and sported a natural makeup-free beauty look.

MORE: Lily Allen poses with lookalike daughter Ethel as she returns to home-schooling

Meanwhile, the background gave fans a peek inside her spacious bedroom at her London home, which features wooden floorboards topped with one statement rug, simple white walls and a four-poster bed - and her caption was spot on! While the frame was decorated with a tasselled upper panel and gold painted base, Lily drew our attention to the crisp white sheets, which were twisted into a little ball in the middle.

Lily shared a selfie and joked "an ab is appearing"

Lily has previously been open about her drug and alcohol addiction, telling GQ in 2018 that she realised she had "an alcohol dependency" during the Sheezus tour in 2014, when she couldn't tell the difference between her drummer's glass of water and her own vodka and soda. Fans rushed to congratulate her recent achievement, with model Daisy Lowe commenting: "Congratulations Lil," while another fan added: "You’re amazing! It just gets better and better." Others were also encouraged to share their own experiences, with one writing: "Yesss!!! Huge achievement. I hit 6 years in a few months," and another joked: "4 months for me. Abs still in hibernation."