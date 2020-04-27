Mike Tindall was one of the many famous faces who performed an impressive feat as part of the 2.6 Challenge this weekend, cycling indoors for an incredible two and a half hours in his home gym. The Queen's grandson-in-law worked up a sweat as he posed for a selfie halfway through his fitness challenge and wrote on Twitter: "Just over half way in my #2point6challenge raising money for @CureParkinsonsT @Hambofoundation @Rugbyforheroes if you can spare any change here’s the link."

The former rugby star managed to cycle for nearly 73 kilometres and has surpassed his £2,600 target on his Virgin Money Giving page. Mike, who's racked up £2,895 so far in donations, explained his efforts ahead of the cycle, writing: "So my 2.6 challenge is going to be an indoor cycle on Sunday for 2.6 hrs or in real terms 2hrs 36mins. I am going to try and do this on the cycling app Zwift so people can join me if they have donated their £26 and want to."

Mike's racked up £2,895 so far in donations

The 2.6 Challenge aims to support charities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused many major fundraising events in the UK to be cancelled, including the London Marathon, which was due to take place last Sunday. In a bid to raise money for charities that might otherwise collapse due to coronavirus, celebrities and the general public alike chose 2.6 Challenges of their very own, from running 2.6 miles to holding online workouts with 26 of their friends.

MORE: 7 celebs over 50 smashing their fitness goals in lockdown

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mike Tindall shares glimpse of his beautiful garden

Other incredible examples included Fearne Cotton, who completed 26 handstands in a row on Sunday to raise money for Mind, a mental health charity that she is an ambassador for. Stephen Fry announced over the weekend that he had completed a ball-tap challenge, bouncing a cricket ball on a bat 26 times and raising money for the Ruth Strauss Foundation while he was at it. Jessica Ennis-Hill bounced a ball on a cheese grater, also for the Ruth Strauss Foundation, while Jonathan Davies OBE is attempting to cycle 26 miles every day for ten days.

MORE: Ben Shephard expresses sadness over death of GMB guest

On the campaign's official website, it encourages the public to get involved no matter what their ability, saying: "Whatever your age or ability, you can take part. After all, we’re not looking for superheroes. We’re looking for Home Heroes." The website continues: "Choose your #TwoPointSixChallenge, head to the ‘donate or fundraise’ buttons below to save your chosen charity, then complete your challenge."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.