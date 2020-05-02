6 ways Amanda Holden has been keeping fit during lockdown Take inspiration from the Britain's Got Talent judge

Amanda Holden is basically Wonder Woman. Since the coronavirus pandemic began she has somehow juggled promoting the latest series of Britain's Got Talent, presenting on Heart FM, home-schooling her children, housework and has most recently announced the release of her debut single and a charity T-shirt in collaboration with Marks & Spencer to raise money for NHS charities. Besides all that, she's also been doing her bit to keep fit, with some methods we hadn't even thought of. Take a look…

Bike riding

When the sun was shining, Amanda headed out on a bike ride with her family. She captioned the post, "As a family, we've not let this lockdown stop us from exercising, it's actually become an essential hour of our daily lives. Whether it's a home workout, a bike ride, a run or even a walk around the park – working up a sweat is good for your mind, body and soul! #Wecandoit."

Running

Amanda has been going out on daily runs, sometimes joined by her daughter Lexi and dog Rudie. Of course, Amanda wouldn't be Amanda without some form of entertainment, and her latest post saw her take part in a spoof assault course. Just because.

Dancing

Exercise for exercise's sake can take out all element of fun, but Amanda has nailed keeping fit incidentally. In making TikTok dancing videos with her daughters, she's increasing her heart rate and getting all the benefits of a workout without even realising.

Home workouts

Amanda's family clearly play a big role in what she does to stay active at home. Her daughter Lexi joined her for what seemed to be a HIIT workout, and Amanda captioned the post: "#MandyMotivator".

Gymnastics

Amanda tried her hand at gymnastics when she hosted an Easter cartwheel contest with her family. Naturally, Amanda took part in a pair of sequinned hotpants and a yellow bikini.

Housework

Doing chores around the house is the equivalent of a medium intensity cardio workout, and Amanda has certainly been doing her bit. First, she took the bins out in a ball gown and heels which, though probably not intended, would have worked to tone her legs, then she mowed the lawn in her wedding dress.

All in all, Amanda's ethos is clear: don't take life – or working out - too seriously.

