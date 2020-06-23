Janet Street-Porter revealed on Tuesday's Loose Women that she was diagnosed with skin cancer just three days before coronavirus lockdown was announced.

The 73-year-old mistakenly thought that she was suffering from a mosquito bite on her nose, until a specialist informed her it was, in fact, a basal cell carcinoma.

Janet Street-Porter was diagnosed with skin cancer just before lockdown

Speaking to her co-stars via video link, she said: "About four months ago, it was just after Christmas, I came back from Australia. I noticed this spot on my nose, I just thought it was an insect bite."

She continued: "I showed this tiny spot on my nose to a dermatologist and he immediately referred me to a consultant and they said I've got a basel cell carcinoma, which is a form of skin cancer.

"If untreated it could grow. It has to be removed otherwise it's going to get bigger and bigger. Also, I could be left with a very big scar."

She added: "I was about to have it removed then lockdown happened three days before I was supposed to have it removed. I've spent the whole of lockdown getting more and more anxious about it. Although it doesn't look any bigger on top of my skin, this kind of cancer grows under the skin. You can't see it and that's what they've got to cut out."

Janet Street-Porter is having surgery on her nose this week

Viewers were quick to send their well wishes to Janet, with one posting on Twitter: "Wishing you a full and speedy recovery." Another wrote: "Good luck to Janet!"

The official Twitter account for Loose Women also posted a message on social media, writing: "We're sending all our love to Janet ahead of her surgery. And to all those who've been waiting for medical procedures during lockdown," followed by a love heart emoji.

