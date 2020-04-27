Loose Women star Saira Khan has once again wowed her Instagram followers after sharing a new update on her weight loss mission! The 49-year-old, who is a self-confessed fitness fanatic, has vowed to work as hard as she can to fit into an old pair of jeans properly by her 50th birthday in May. Sharing three side-by-side photos of her journey on Monday, Saira revealed that she can now pull up the jeans right to the top - but will need more time in order to zip them up. "Monday Motivation for anyone who is looking for it. As you know, I set myself a challenge to get into a pair of jeans (that I bought in my late 20’s) by 15th May 2020 - my 50th birthday," she wrote on Instagram.

"I wanted to share the latest update! They're up, around my chunky thighs and fat ass!! YASS!!! Now I've just got to zip the [explicit] things up - so this last hurdle is all about mindful eating and keeping up the activity levels, from workouts, walking, housework, etc." Rather impressed with all her efforts, Saira has told fans that she has not been on a diet – instead, she has been "mindful" of what she has been consuming over the past few weeks. "I'm not on a diet, I'm not starving myself, I'm doing exactly what my trainer @bradleysimmonds has advised - be mindful of what you are eating, be active throughout the day and be patient," she explained.

On how there are no short cuts and how she has lapsed, Saira added: "These gains do not happen in a week! I've been on this journey since January 2020 and I've had a few lapses, but picked myself up and got back on it. Now, to help me through lockdown, I am doing my own workouts 9am and 4pm on my Instagram Live and I have a dedicated group of people who join in everyday and encourage me along to hit my goals, as well as hitting their own. Working out with other people helps with motivation."

"As a woman and a mother, I am being very visible and honest about how I am achieving my fat loss - it takes time, effort and determination," the mum-of-two continued. "There is no magic pill. You have to eat, but eat well and treat yourself on a day, where you have pushed your activity level. The side effects of all this on my mental health has been incredible – I'm focussed on a goal, my mental health is in check, I’m feeling positive, strong, happy and motivated. Above all I feel in control of my situation."

The TV star turns 50 in May

"Yes I have my down days, I worry about work, loss of earnings, bills etc - but I can't control that - so I'm not going to focus on that. I'm focussing on what I can do right now, so that when I do get out of this lockdown, I'm mentally and physically fit wearing a cool pair of jeans and proud of myself that I used this time effectively to achieve a personal goal. Nothing should ever stop you from getting on with getting on - a lesson I picked up whilst being on The Apprentice!"

Her hard work was met with much praise, with one fan commenting: "I love how working out helps with mental health! A little endorphin goes a long way. Keep it up!" Another remarked: "You're doing so brill. I’m 50 in June and on the journey with you x." A third post read: "Beautiful Saira and congratulations on your latest success, I hope you can relax and soak up some Monday sunshine this lunchtime now, warmest wishes."

