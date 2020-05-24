Ruth Langsford confessed this weekend that she's got a little behind with her exercise goals– but her fans encouraged her to keep going. Taking to Instagram at the weekend, the presenter uploaded a video of herself walking her beloved dog Maggie. She wore a stylish silver puffer jacket and sunglasses as she said: "Very odd weather, one minute it's sun, then it's pouring with rain... Anyway, getting some fresh air, trying to get my steps up, been a bit behind this week and I'm going to do some more skipping."

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes makes surprising confession about working with Ruth

The 60-year-old went on: "I haven't given up by the way. I just haven't had time to post everything so I'm going to have another go. Stay well, stay safe, see you." The Loose Women panellist's fans were quick to offer their support, with their comments including: "Carry on Ruth!! So lovely," "Well done Ruth keep it up [clapping emoji]," and: "Carry on Ruth you're doing great xx." The mum-of-one has been busy during lockdown. She's still working on Loose Women and This Morning and has also challenged herself to skip 100 times in a row, which we're exhausted just thinking about!

Ruth has been married to Eamonn for 10 years

Ruth also takes daily walks with Maggie, who she shares with her husband and This Morning co-host, Eamonn Holmes. The former GMTV star recently shared why he and Ruth work so well together despite being very different – he thinks viewers appreciate how authentic they are! Speaking to Suzi Perry during an Instagram Live on Thursday, he said: "It's not that we agree on everything. As a matter of fact, she doesn't agree on anything that I say – I say black, she says white.

"She makes a point of deliberately disagreeing with me, which is very annoying." But, having raised their 18-year-old son Jack and been married for a decade, he shared that their bond is very strong. "Whatever it is, it works. At the end of the day, we love each other, we respect each other."

