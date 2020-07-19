Elizabeth Hurley poses nearly naked in her garden and Jeremy Clarkson has the best reaction The star posted the picture on her Instagram account

Elizabeth Hurley stunned fans on Saturday as she posted a picture of herself lying down on the grass leaving very little to the imagination.

In the snap, the 55-year-old can be seen with her eyes closed, smiling towards the sun whilst wearing a striped bikini bottom and a white linen robe – which is completely open and showing off her toned torso.

"Home, sweet home #countrylife," she captioned the post.

Elizabeth Hurley posted a gorgeous picture of herself enjoying the sunshine

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "Goddess." Another one commented: "55 and hotter than most 19 year olds."

The most surprising comment of all, however, was the one posted by Jeremy Clarkson, who simply wrote: "Crickey."

Elizabeth's followers found the response amusing and it soon received over 185 likes. Many commented back, completely agreeing with the former Top Gear presenter.

"Well said," one told Jeremy. Another one wrote: "Excellent comment." A third one hilariously remarked: "Here here… Bet you wouldn't mind taking that beaut for a test drive..."

The mother-of-one is still self-isolating at her country home

The model and swimsuit designer continues to self-isolate at her country home in Herefordshire, where she has been with her son Damian and seven other people since March.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in April, she revealed: "We feel like the family in the Seventies TV show The Waltons. There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems. I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."

She added: "We've all got designated jobs, which I couldn't resist putting on a colour-coded Excel sheet. I'm in charge of meal planning, food shopping and laundry. If it weren't for the fact that we're terrified of losing loved ones, we're actually quite happy cocooned up together. The TV isn't allowed to be turned on until 6pm so we don't turn into couch potatoes."