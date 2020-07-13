Elizabeth Hurley reveals pride for son Damian following his latest achievement The model and actress shares Damian with the late businessman Steve Bing

Elizabeth Hurley couldn't have been prouder of her son Damian this week after the teenager landed his latest modelling gig for Pat McGrath. The actress shared a photo from the shoot of the teenager posing alongside Irina Shayk, and wrote: "Proud Mama had to post this ravishing shot of my son @damianhurley1 with the gorgeous @irinashayk for the new @patmcgrathreal campaign shot by Steven Meisel." Damian was one of the first to comment, writing: "Aaa I love you," while Pat McGrath wrote: "Sending you both love." Damian also shared pictures from the campaign on his Instagram page, writing in the caption: "The breathtaking @IrinaShayk and I for my favourite Aunty @PatMcGrathReal, directed by the extraordinary #StevenMeisel."

Elizabeth Hurley revealed her pride for son Damian following his latest modelling campaign

During the lockdown, Elizabeth and her son received the devastating news that Damian's dad, Steve Bing, had died. The businessman passed away on 22 June, and both mother and son paid tribute to him on social media shortly afterwards.

Elizabeth posted a series of throwback pictures with the late film producer as she expressed her sadness. "I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us," she wrote. "It is a terrible end. Our time together was very happy and I'm posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it's the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter."

Elizabeth shared a sweet message about her son alongside a gorgeous picture of him modelling

Elizabeth concluded her message: "In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son's 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages."

Damian also penned a heartfelt message, writing: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news. I'm trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness."

He added: "This is a very strange and confusing time and I'm immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends."

Throughout lockdown, Elizabeth and Damian have been isolating at their Hertfordshire country home with seven other people, who will no doubt have been there to support them.

