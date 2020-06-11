Elizabeth Hurley shares intimate bath picture as she marks her 55th birthday The model is still self-isolating with eight other people

Elizabeth Hurley has an incredible figure and regularly delights fans with her stunning bikini pictures, so it's no surprise that she took it up a notch on Wednesday to mark her 55th birthday.

Sharing a gorgeous picture of her taking a bubble bath, the mother-of-one told fans: "Happy Birthday to me. This is the fifth birthday we’ve celebrated during lockdown amongst my little group- including my mother’s 80th and my son’s 18th. Grateful to be happy & healthy and to have the best family & friends. Here’s hoping real life starts again one day".

Many rushed to wish her a happy birthday, with a fan writing: "Happy birthday to you! 55 has NEVER looked this good before." Another one praised how good she looks for her age, writing: "Have a very happy 39th!! (Though you can still pass for 36...)" And a third one agreed, writing: "Happy 30th birthday!"

Elizabeth's son Damian also took time to pay tribute to his "twin". "Happy birthday to my twin!! My partner in crime forever. I love you mama xxxxxx," he wrote alongside a picture of the pair smiling as they got out of a car.

The 18-year-old then shared a picture of his mother taken in sunnier days, showing her laying down in the grass alongside their dog whilst smiling.

Elizabeth is still self-isolating at her country home in Herefordshire with eight more people. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in April, the model and swimsuit designer revealed she is staying at the house with eight family members and friends, including her son and widowed mother Angela.

"We feel like the family in the Seventies TV show The Waltons," she told HELLO! "There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems. I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."