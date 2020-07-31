Lisa Faulkner pens heartbreaking post about her mental health The celebrity cook admitted she has felt 'down'

Lisa Faulkner penned a heartbreaking post about the effect "negative people" have on her mental health.

The actress and cook took to Instagram to reveal she had to give herself a good talking to after she let a few "horrible" comments outweigh the "lovely" ones she has received over the past few days.

Thanking fans for their positive feedback, Lisa wrote: "I just wanted to say thank you. To all of you who follow me who cook my recipes and listen to my ramblings.

"I have had to have a word with myself these past few days as for all the lovely comments the few horrible ones can really get me down. Why is it that those few negative unhappy people have such an effect on me?

"I realise that this my problem that I am focusing on the bad and not the good. And the good is so good!! So thank you. For your kindness and for all the positivity that comes from the majority of people."

Lisa Faulkner thanked fans for their positive messages

She added: "Sometimes life feels like a rollercoaster and the road is not always smooth but that’s ok. I think we have a lovely community here on insta and I feel very grateful to all of you."

Lisa's fans were quick to boost her morale after her heartfelt post. One commented: "You are absolutely wonderful and fabulous and fantastic. I’m glad you are here and that you brighten my day. Sending you so much love and eternal support."

Another offered Lisa some sound advice, writing: "Insta can be a very negative place sometimes… my advice is delete and block! Delete and block."

Others praised the TV star for keeping their spirits up during the coronavirus lockdown. One wrote: "You've kept me going through lockdown - such a positive example of an adopter - people like you, in the public eye, are few and far between. Please ignore the silly people and stay positive and real. I really appreciate you."

