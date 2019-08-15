Lisa Faulkner shows off incredible bikini body during holiday with John Torode The star looks incredible!

Lisa Faulkner has been enjoying her summer holiday to the full, and has gone away on a sailing trip with fiancé John Torode. The happy couple have gone away amidst their wedding planning and have been sharing some lovely photos on social media, but it was Lisa's most recent photo that got all her fans talking. The star shared a gorgeous snapshot of herself posing on the boat wearing oversized shades and a patterned bikini – and she looked incredible! Lisa's Instagram followers were quick to comment on her enviable figure, with one writing: "Great figure!" while another wrote: "You look amazing." A third added: "I love your bikini, where is it from?"

While John and Lisa haven't revealed where they are, one thing's for sure – they are having the best time! On Wednesday, the MasterChef winner shared a lovely photo of herself posing in front of a villa, dressed in a pretty pink dress. "Happy," she wrote in the caption. Earlier in the week, John and Lisa also enjoyed a picnic outside. Lisa shared a photo of their lunch and asked her Instagram followers to guess whose tray was whose, and judging by the different plates, John enjoyed a sandwich, crisps and a beer, while Lisa went for a healthy salad and glass of wine.

Lisa and John Torode are away on holiday ahead of their wedding

Lisa and John recently celebrated an anniversary close to their heart, with Lisa sharing a photo of herself and her fiancé in front of a neon "I love you" sign, and John posting a photo of them kitted out in black tie attire alongside the caption: "This girl makes every day better… Happy 8th beautiful girl you are simply wonderful and I love you."

Lisa got engaged to the BBC Masterchef judge on Christmas Day last year, and are looking forward to tying the knot later this year. In a recent issue of HELLO!, Lisa opened up about why she and John, "both feel lucky that we've found each other." She shared: "He's a very different person to me. He is an alpha male in that he's a leader and provider."

"But then I’m probably very alpha female, and fiercely independent," she continued. "But he'd say we're a team now. We both love yoga and looking after our bodies and mindfulness, as well as walking, eating, chatting, cooking. We look after each other, and that’s because of hindsight – when you don't look after each other, things fall apart."

