Lisa Faulkner shows off new blonde hair after trip to the salon Gorgeous!

Lisa Faulkner feels like a new woman. The former EastEnders actress has shown off her brand new hair after finally managing to secure an appointment at her favourite salon in central London.

Unveiling her blonde highlights, Lisa ecstatically wrote on Instagram: "Am blonde again!!! Thank you so much @senizalkancolour @nevillesalon."

Lisa, 48, looked absolutely gorgeous in her selfie, proudly debuting her fresh sleek cut. In an earlier post, she pointed out her darker strands, writing: "Say goodbye to the roots!!!"

Ahead of her appointment, the doting mum also shared a selfie as she lay in bed and captioned it: "This is the happy face of someone who is FINALLY getting her hair highlighted today!! @senizalkancolour @nevillesalon can't wait to see you!!!"

Lisa looked gorgeous with her new blonde highlights

Lisa hasn't always been blonde. The Celebrity Masterchef winner, who met her husband John Torode on the show, was a brunette back in the day, and it's safe to say she looked completely different.

Earlier this month, Lisa posted a throwback photo of herself in crime drama series Dangerfield, where she played the role of Alison. In the picture, Lisa was unrecognisable with dark brown hair, which was styled in a side parting.

Fans even compared the TV star to Kim Kardashian, with one commenting: "Gosh you look just like Kim Kardashian," while another wrote: "Stunning then and now."

She shared her excitement ahead of the day

The talented cook has been spending lockdown in north London with husband John and her teenage daughter Billie. Lisa has been keeping fans posted on their time together over the past few months, and has been sharing plenty of recipes and cooking tips to help inspire people during these difficult times.

Recently, Lisa enjoyed a reunion with her girlfriends after spending months apart, joining fellow actresses Angela Griffin, Tamzin Outhwaite and Amanda Holden for a socially distanced stroll in the park.

