Lisa Faulkner opened up about her mental health on Wednesday, revealing how her many failed attempts at IVF left her in a constant state of "angst". Appearing on Lorraine on Wednesday, the former EastEnders actress – who later adopted daughter Billie, 14, with ex-husband Chris Coghil – discussed her fertility issues, the death of her mum, and explained how she keeps her mental health in check. "I struggled with lots and lots of IVF which failed and going through the adoption process, which meant I was always stressed and in this angst," the 48-year-old said. "For me, wellness and mental health means self-care. We all struggle at times in our life with anxiety and stress and feeling below par. To me, I have to keep that in touch.

Lisa Faulkner adopted daughter Billie, now 14, with ex-husband Chris Coghil

"My mum died when I was 16, which is when I started feeling very low. Since then, I've had to keep talking to people to make sure I don't sink very low. I've lived my life in front of the spotlight since I was 16, which can be positive and negative." Discussing how she copes with any mental health issues, she added: "Walking helps clear my head and gives me that sense of calm."

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode married in October

Lisa, who is now married to Masterchef judge John Torode, previously opened up about her love for her daughter during an interview with HELLO!. "I never realised how very much my daughter would surprise me," she said. "Every day is something different, it's a challenge every day in a new way. I don't mean that in a bad way. You never know if you're getting it wrong or right. You just have to get in there and hope it comes out alright in the wash! And the other thing is… I said to Billie this morning, I never knew I could love somebody the way I love you."

