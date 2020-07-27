Lisa Faulkner has been forced to clarify speculation that she is expecting her first child with husband John Torode, after fans claimed she sported a 'baby bump' in her holiday snaps.

MORE: Lisa Faulkner shows off gorgeous new blonde hair after finally making it to salon

The actress and mother-of-one took to Instagram to vent her frustration, telling fans: "So I was just looking at my messages and comments on my picture that I put up, and first of all, there is no baby bump.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lisa Faulkner defends her staycation in Devon

"Just probably called being happy and eating well on holiday. I'm 48, can't have babies, but thanks for that.

MORE: Lisa Faulkner reveals she's mortified for this reason

"And the other thing is to say we went to Devon with our family. We had food deliveries, we stayed in our home, we walked some fields and we went to a beach really early one morning. We ate out once, outside, and kept ourselves very much to ourselves.

"So, hope that people know that sometimes you just need a change of scenery, that you still keep in that bubble of your family, that you do all those things, that you stay in your bubble.

"So we stayed in our lovely bubble in our lovely house in Devon and we didn't really mix with anybody else, see anyone else, go to any shops or do anything else." After a small sigh, she added: "Happy Sunday."

Lisa went to Devon on a family staycation this summer

Lisa, who married husband John in October 2019, was referring to a gorgeous photo she uploaded over the weekend, which showed her posing on the beach in dungarees and a T-shirt. Her fans were quick to reassure Lisa that they didn't see any signs of a bump, with one replying: "Can't see any bump.. you look fabulous! X."

"Lisa You Look Amazing Never Mind The Insensitive People xxx," another wrote, while a third posted: "Genuinely sorry for you Lisa that somebody had the cheek to think let alone say they thought you had a baby bump."

Others sympathised with the former EastEnders star, telling her she had no need to explain herself or her recent staycation, and to ignore the negative comments.

Lisa and John tied the knot last year, officially making the MasterChef judge a stepfather to Lisa's teenage daughter Billie. The actress adopted Billie when she was a baby, with ex-husband Chris Coghill. Lisa had gone through a traumatic ectopic pregnancy and three gruelling rounds of IVF treatment before they turned to adoption.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.