Why today is a bittersweet day for Joe Wicks PE With Joe is coming to an end

Joe Wicks has been keeping the nation fit over the last few months, ensuring we stay positive and get moving every morning thanks to his PE With Joe workout sessions.

The Body Coach star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the sad news with fans that he would be retiring from the online project for the summer in order to spend quality time with wife Rosie and their young children Indie and Marley.

Joe posed with wife Rosie and children Marley and Indie

In order to mark the occasion, Joe shared a rare picture with his little family, cuddling up in front of the fireplace in his empty living room that has doubled up as a home gym over the last weeks.

He accompanied the adorable picture with a heartwarming caption: "78 workouts, 80 million views, 2,271 years of total at watch time, £580k raised for @nhscharitiestogether . Thank you so much for being a part of #PeWithJoe I hope you’ve enjoyed it. I have loved it and am sad it’s over for now. Don’t worry I’ll be back again soon Lots of love the Wicks Family".

It wasn't long before Joe's fans chimed in with sweet thank you messages, praising him for his amazing efforts. One shared, "It has been amazing and exactly what we needed, thank you, thank you, thank you. Enjoy a well deserved rest x", while another fan commented, "You’re gona be Sir Joe wicks soon!"

The down-to-earth star had decked out his sitting room with colourful banners and unicorn balloons to celebrate the last of his fun-filled PE sessions.

The Body Coach had mixed emotions as he bid farewell to PE With Joe

However, Joe was keen to reassure his fans that it wasn't the end – and he will definitely be back.

He explained: "I’ve absolutely loved every minute of it but it’s time for me to take some rest and recharge my batteries. It’s not the end though. I’ll be back doing more live workouts later on in the year I think I’m going to really miss it to be honest." We'll miss you too, Joe!

