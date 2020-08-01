Gemma Atkinson shows off bloated stomach in hilarious post The former Hollyoaks star still looked fab!

Gemma Atkinson gave us the giggles on Friday when she shared a video of her bloated stomach.

Pacing up and down in her bedroom, Gemma rolled up the top of her olive green tracksuit as she told the camera: "Genuinely look like I could be pregnant again today. If I wanted to pose for the Gram, I could just go [sucks in belly]. No one would know. But I'm struggling."

We know the feeling, Gemma, there's nothing worse than late-night bloating!

The former Hollyoaks star is dedicated to her strict fitness regime, and when she's not bloated, sports an impressively toned midriff.

But when her one-year-old daughter Mia arrived last summer, Gemma felt no pressure to get back into the gym immediately.

Gemma showed off her bloating on Instagram

The doting mum recently told HELLO!: "I kind of enjoyed the first three months of not thinking about anything other than myself and Mia in our little bubble. I think it's quite a shame when new mums… they have the baby and the first thing they think about is getting back in shape because of the pressure they feel."

The 35-year-old and her partner, Strictly's Gorka Marquez, celebrated their daughter Mia’s first birthday on 4 July with pink balloons, a Go Jetters cake and a giant light-up number one installation in their front room.

The couple have been entertaining their followers with cute workout videos and candid family snaps over the past few months, giving fans an insight into the organised chaos of their household.

Gemma admitted that lockdown life has enabled Gorka – whose tour was cancelled due to the pandemic - to spend more quality time with his girls than usual.

She told HELLO!: "It's not really been a challenge to be honest. Obviously Gorka is usually away on tour, it's normally just me and Mia. Obviously, we are never going to get this time back again so we kind of embrace it."

