Gorka Marquez took fans by surprise over the weekend after debuting his brand new peroxide blonde hair colour. The Strictly Come Dancing pro unveiled the dramatic change on Instagram by sharing a couple of photos of himself posing at home in his garden and writing: "SUNDAY A LA FRESHHH!!!"

The 29-year-old Spanish dancer also posted a few on his Stories, showing off his new look from all angles.

It's safe to say Gorka's blonde hair went down well with fans, celebrity friends and his girlfriend Gemma Atkinson, with whom he shares one-year-old daughter Mia. Gemma took to her own Instagram to post a smouldering snap of her love and captioned it, "He went blonde @gorka_marquez," alongside heart eye emojis.

The Strictly gang were quick to complement their co-star, with Janette Manrara replying "Nice!!" to Gorka's post, while Oti Mabuse chimed in: "Looks amazing you're probably one of a few people do this make it look superb x." "I love it!" Johannes Radebe added, while Karen Hauer also replied to Gorka in Spanish, saying he looks "cool".

Gorka has gone blonde!

Gorka gladly experimented with his look during lockdown, even going for a buzz cut in the early stages. His partner Gemma was fortunate enough to have her hair done pre-lockdown, topping up her blonde locks with bright highlights.

The loved-up couple spent lockdown in Manchester and are in the process of moving into their "dream home" after plans were put on hold due to the pandemic.

The dancer showed off his new look on Instagram

Speaking to HELLO! last month, the actress said: "We packed everything off before lockdown, so we have been kind of living out of cardboard boxes for the last three months. But I said to Gorka, 'Once we're in the new house and we're all sorted, we'll look back and laugh that we lived on a beanbag for three months.' So, it's been quite good to have a little project – we've got a fresh start, in a new house."

