Ben Shephard shares glimpse of scenic morning run with son from UK staycation - and we are envious

Ben Shephard is currently in Salcombe with his family, and on Saturday, enjoyed a morning run with his son Sam.

We've never been left in awe of a video of someone exercising before, but the Good Morning Britain star just changed that.

As they ran along the stunning Devon coastline, Ben panned the camera across their idyllic surroundings, proving that it's one of the most beautiful destinations in the UK.

"This is my favourite run. It is just the most amazing view," Ben could be heard saying as he showed off the crystal clear waters, beautiful hilly landscape and quaint country lanes.

The father-of-two is something of a fitness guru, and often shares clips of himself working up a sweat on social media.

Earlier in the month, the 45-year-old shared a video of one of his first visits to Starks Fitness gym after it re-opened, and his workout will leave you feeling queasy.

Just look at that view!

Ben shared a peek inside his gym session, which saw him dressed in red shorts and a grey T-shirt as he hung from a set of bars.

He went on to lift his entire body up and over his head, before returning to a straight position, repeating the hanging crunch several times.

We're not sure about you, but our bicep and ab muscles are screaming in pain just watching him!

The Tipping Point host captioned the video: "Starting the day on the bar with @s74arks @starksfitnessgym."

Ben followed it up with more hanging plank exercises, joking: "No idea what these are but they hurt."

As for the presenter's home gym, there's everything from a boxing ring and an assault bike, to jump boxes, a climbing wall, calisthenic rings and a selection of free weights and barbells in there!

