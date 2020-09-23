Michelle Pfeiffer reveals how she looks so fabulous at 62 - her diet and exercise secrets revealed The star has been married to David E. Kelley for 26 years

Michelle Pfeiffer's flawless physique and envy-inducing complexion is down to diet and exercise, but what exactly is her wellness regime?

In the past, she’s said: "It’s simple! Eat well, exercise and get lots of sleep," but the 62-year-old Hollywood star’s healthy lifestyle also includes some interesting diets and alarmingly early wake-up calls.

Here are the secrets to how Michelle looks and feels so good.

MORE: Michelle Pfeiffer's terrifying before-and-after photos leave fans speechless

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Pfeiffer works up a sweat on treadmill inside her incredible home gym

Is Michelle Pfeiffer a vegan?

The Scarface actress was vegan for many years and gushed about why she opted for a plant-based diet.

"I love the vegan diet because I love carbs," she told Urbanette. "Eating this kind of food is much healthier, and you avoid a lot of toxins that could age your skin and body. I noticed a difference in my skin not long after I became a vegan."

But Michelle recently revealed she'd switched her "vegan phase" for a "paleoish" diet.

RELATED: 12 vegan celebrities: All the stars who eat a plant-based diet

Michelle stuns on the red carpet

What is Michelle Pfeiffer's diet?

Michelle's paleo diet is packed with lean meats, fruits, fish, vegetables, nuts, and seeds. The popular diet is said to mirror the food eaten during the Paleolithic era and is often referred to as The Caveman Diet.

On this diet Michelle avoids the likes of processed foods, grains, legumes, and dairy too.

Michelle drinks LOTS of water

The mum-of-two knows the importance of drinking water! You won’t find her sipping on sugary beverages and instead drinks at least two litres of water a day. Michelle is also a fan of Matcha green tea.

MORE: Michelle Pfeiffer wows in rare swimsuit selfie

Michelle looks sensational in a swimsuit

What is Michelle Pfeiffer's exercise regime?

It's not just about eating right for Michelle, she also works out to keep her body in tip-top condition too.

As for what sort of exercise she favours? Pretty much a bit of everything.

When she's not running four or five miles a day she’s in her home gym dancing on the treadmill or working up a sweat on her pilates reformer. Michelle also dabbles in "a bit of yoga" as well.

MORE: Michelle Pfeiffer shares glimpse inside the amazing garden of her $22 million mansion

Michelle has an amazing home gym

Michelle is an early riser

If you think Michelle is a woman who loves a lie-in, think again. She likes to rise early and get to bed early too and sometimes this means getting up at 3 am!

Even on a Sunday morning, she told The Cut there is nothing better than: "Freshly brewed coffee… That early morning sun on your face."

What is Michelle Pfeiffer’s favourite food?

Don’t bother with a top-notch restaurant for Michelle, who says she’s happiest when she’s tucking into this casual cuisine.

"My favourite food in the world is Mexican food," she told Good Housekeeping. "I’m not a dessert person. I'm more of a crunchy, salty girl.

"I could live on chips and salsa. I would take a Mexican meal over some fancy French cuisine anytime."

RECIPE: Vegan nachos are the healthy dish you need for your next Mexican night

Michelle doesn't mind working up a sweat

Michelle hasn’t always been healthy?

Michelle has certainly not been a health fanatic all of her life. In fact, she had way more than one vice in the early years of her career.

"I haven’t always been healthy," she told Ladies Home Journal. "When I was in my 20s I smoked two packs of cigarettes a day. I lived on Marlboro Lights and Coca-Cola."

MORE: Michelle shares throwback photo frolicking with shirtless Robert Redford

Michelle in 1994

Does Michelle Pfeiffer drink alcohol?

The star admits she likes to unwind with tequila or wine in the evenings and regularly posts photos raising a glass with her husband of 26-years, David E. Kelley.

MORE: Michelle Pfeiffer reveals reason she disappeared from Hollywood

Michelle and her husband David E. Kelley celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary

Has Michelle Pfeiffer had plastic surgery?

Her complexion is stunning and it's not down to a surgeon's knife, although when it comes to plastic surgery Michelle admits there could come a day.

She told Urbanette: "Sometimes I think about it, sometimes I don’t. It really depends on how well I'm lit. It depends on my makeup and all kind of things.

"I'm not saying I won’t have plastic surgery at some point. I think it’s harder and harder the older you get to say never. Especially being in the public eye.

"It doesn't really matter. I think that if people actually want to do something here or there, who cares? If it makes them feel better about themselves. What I object to is too much, and really bad plastic surgery. When I thin it becomes a distraction and when people don’t look like themselves anymore."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.