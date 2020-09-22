Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shares unbelievable gym selfie The star and his family tested positive for COVID-19

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson does not look like a man who just recovered from coronavirus!

The Fast & Furious star, 48, posted a gym selfie to Instagram on Tuesday and you have to see it to believe it.

Dwayne - who has almost 200 million social media followers - had his back to the camera in the photo, but there was absolutely no hiding his muscles.

The 6ft 5" former wrestler showcased his bulging calf muscles and ripped arms as he struck a pose inside a gym which was well stocked with weights.

Dwayne is part of an investment group which has just agreed to purchase the XFL for $15 million and so he was promoting his new venture with a belt emblazoned with the professional American football league logo.

The Rock is no stranger to the gym

"Sweatin’ in paradise with my new XFL belt and extra motivation," he captioned the sweaty shot. "XFL is much more than a big business acquisition - it represents an idea. The idea of opportunity."

At the beginning of September Dwayne revealed that he and his family, including wife, Lauren Hashian, and their two daughters, Jasmine, four, and Tiana, two, all tested positive for COVID-19.

Dwayne and his family tested postive for COVID-19

While they all made a full recovering Dwayne urged people to take the pandemic seriously.

"I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family," he said on an Instagram video.

Dwayne is happily married to Lauren

"And for me personally too, as well. And I've gone through some doozies in the past. I've got knocked about and got my ass kicked a little bit in the past with some challenges.

"But testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted, or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times."

