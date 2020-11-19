Best Black Friday fitness deals 2020: Fitbit watches, workout clothes & exercise equipment

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If ever there was a time to get fit, it's now. It's when, ironically thanks to coronavirus, we have more time than ever to dedicate to our health, but also when Black Friday is right around the corner and everything from exercise equipment to workout clothes are available at a fraction of the price. Here, we've rounded up the very best Black Friday fitness deals to snap up now…

What is Black Friday?

Historically, Black Friday is an American shopping event which crossed the pond to the UK in 2010. It now presents the chance for shoppers to bag a huge discount on their Christmas shopping early.

When is Black Friday 2020?

Black Friday 2020 is on Friday 27 November, shortly followed by Cyber Monday on 30 November. Most deals run across the entire weekend, while others have already launched.

Best Black Friday fitness deals 2020:

Black Friday Fitbit deals

Fitbits can be game-changing when it comes to tracking your goals during lockdown, and Amazon has pretty much every model on offer. Top tip: though prices may plummet on 27 November specifically, it's unlikely that stock will last, so we'd recommend investing now.

Fitbit Versa 2, £159,

Black Friday workout clothes deals

Sweaty Betty Black Friday

Sportswear maven Sweaty Betty hasn't yet confirmed their Black Friday exclusives, but from bum-sculpting leggings to base layer bundles, there is currently a whole host of ongoing offers to get hold of.

Leggings, £65 or two for £110,

Lululemon Black Friday

Tradition dictates that Lululemon could be set to slash up to 40% off their current offering come Black Friday. Bag yourself everything from super-grippy yoga mats to the ultimate sports bra.

Sports bra, £48,

LNDR Black Friday

Premium activewear label LNDR is offering 21% of all navy styles, as well as 70% off of outlet products on Black Friday. It's also available at Farfetch for a fraction of full price.

Black Friday exercise equipment deals

Home exercise equipment is like gold dust since gyms closed and the entire world has turned to their remote set ups, but Amazon and eBay have pulled through with the must-have buys in time for Black Friday.

Resistance bands, £8.59,

Yoga mat, £21.59,

Trainers, £32,

Black Friday class deals

Pilates PT

On Black Friday, Pilates PT will offer membership for £40 per month, at a £10 discount of its original price. Headed up by award-winning Pilates instructor, Hollie Grant, membership will get you unlimited access to live and on demand classes, but you'll need to sign up on Black Friday in order to take advantage.

Black Friday supplement deals

Pure Sport CBD

From 12.01am on Black Friday until midnight, Pure Sport CBD are offering 35% off site wide, while email subscribers will have exclusive access to the deal from Thursday at midday. The brand offers CBD-infused products, proven to relieve pain, calm anxiety and promote better sleep.

1500mg CBD tincture, £53.95 (before discount), Pure Sport CBD

