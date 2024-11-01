The 20 best Black Friday 2024 deals according to a shopping expert with years of experience

Black Friday, are you ready for it? Do you have your list ready to shop? That's the thing with Black Friday, you sometimes feel a little overwhelmed with so much choice and retailers drop discounts earlier and earlier.

In fact, some brands have started their Black Friday deals already with the likes of Boots, John Lewis and Currys getting in early.

There's no doubt about it though, with Christmas just around the corner, this month (also known as Cyber Month) is a great opportunity to save money on Christmas presents.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday falls on November 29, the day after the US Thanksgiving holiday. Retailers used to save discounts for the day, but now launch Black Friday landing pages earlier and earlier.

Where to find the best Black Friday deals

It won't take you long to find a good deal - the deals are taking place all across the internet! The big retailers are a good place to start. Think Amazon UK, John Lewis, Selfridges if you're in the UK. If you're based in the states, try Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon US and Target. It's also a good idea to sign up to newsletters - Team HELLO! compile an amazing Edits newsletter and we'll be sending alerts to let you know about all the good deals to be had. We also have a WhatsApp group you can join and you'll be notified of all the best deals in real time.

Top Black Friday deals that are already live

Here are other popular retailers and brands to look out for - deals are imminent

Things I've taken into account while looking for Black Friday 2024 deals

Best deals : I want to find you the best deals and will give you choice where possible. This article will be updated during Cyber Month to reflect the ongoing deals, adding in more brands as and when the offers drop.

Why you should trust me

I've worked on Black Friday content for the past 10 years and, I'm not going to lie, this year the pressure is on to make it the best Black Friday ever. I have sale alerts set up, and I'm privy to deals before they've launched as the PRs for brands and retailers usually go direct to journalists to let them know.

The popular things to shop during Black Friday 2024

Apple products

Save money on Apple whether you're after the Apple Airpod earphones or a new iPad featuring advanced audio performance, smarter noise cancellation and transparency mode for when you want to allow outside noise in - and the smarter than ever headphones come complete with a charging case.

Apple AirPods Apple 2022 iPad

Nespresso Coffee Machine

Shoppers can save a huge amount on the Nespresso Vertuo coffee machine in the early Black Friday sale. Creating barista-style coffee at the touch of a button, the Nespresso machine heats up in just 40 seconds, with an electrical opening and automatic coffee pod ejection. Complete with 12 complimentary capsules, the innovative technology reads the pod to brew the desired cup size, with four cup sizes available for different types of coffee. Working with all Nespresso Vertuo capsules, coffee lovers can experience over 30 varieties with the machine including iced and flavoured.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Coffee Machine

Ninja Air Fryer

If you’ve yet to join the air fryer party, Ninja is a brand that shoppers flock to. Whether you're after a family-size model or a smaller design for the solo cook. People use air fryers because they cook your dinner fast thanks to its rapid air circulation and you can use little to no fat, making it a much healthier option. You also save up to 70% on your energy bill as it uses much less power than a conventional oven.

Ninja Foodi Dual Air Fryer Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK

Oura Ring

I expect the Oura Ring will be widely searched for over Cyber weekend, especially for Christmas gifting. I seriously doubt the newest Oura Ring (the Gen 4) will go on sale as it was only released in October, but Gen 3 is currently on offer in the early Black Friday deals. I love my smart ring - I have the Gen 3 - and would feel lost without it.

Oura Gen3 Horizon Smart Ring

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch consoles and the games to go with it are rarely ever discounted outside of Black Friday, so if you’re looking for a deal, Black Friday is when you're going to get one. I expect the original Nintendo Switch console and the Nintendo Switch OLED. will both get discounts, as per last year.

Nintendo Switch OLED Console

Dyson Products

No surprises here, Dyson is a major sought after brand when it comes to Black Friday! So far we're seeing some excellent deals on Dyson. Direct on the website you have deals on vacuums, hair care, headphones, and air treatment units.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Dyson OnTrac Headphones Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool

Simba Mattresses

Simba has kickstarted 'Black November' and now you can get free pillows, duvets and protectors with your new mattress. That's right, with every purchase of the Original Hybrid® & Source mattress you can receive two Hybrid pillows plus mattress protector. With every purchase of the Pro Hybrid & Escape mattress you receive a Hybrid duvet, two Hybrid pillows plus mattress protector and then if you order a Luxe or Ultra Hybrid and Apex mattress you will receive a Hybrid 3-in-1 duvet, two free Hybrid pillows, and the mattress protector.

Simba Free Gift With Purchase SHOP SIMBA UK SHOP SIMBA US

KitchenAid Mixer

Calling all bakers, if you're still in the market for a KitchenAid, now is the time to buy one. I find that KitchenAid prices remain quite high throughout the year, but in November the prices do go down. This year could be better than ever before as there is so much competition now for a stand mixer. If you're looking for the quirky colours, you may struggle but I have found this beautiful matcha green shade with stainless steel details on over with £200 off.

KitchenAid Classic 5K45SSBWH Stand Mixer

Kindle Paperwhite

Will the new Kindle Paperwhite go on sale during Black Friday? I'll be honest, I'm unsure. If there is a sale, the discount will likely be very small as it's only just been released. I'll add a couple of options below and we'll soon find out. If you already own a Kindle E-Reader, you can trade your one in for a 20% discount on some models.

Kindle Paperwhite - NEW Amazon Kindle Colorsoft

Shark Stratos

You’d be hard-pressed to find a better price for one of Mrs Hinch’s beloved vacuums than this! This Shark cleaner has anti-hair wrap technology and it transforms into a portable vacuum. It has over 5k glowing reviews on Amazon.

My colleague, Senior Lifestyle Editor Karen Silas, loves hers. She says: "It's lightweight, you can separate the battery to charge it so you don't have to plug in the whole vacuum, it has amazing suction power on both wood floors and carpet, and I absolutely love the easy-to-detach handheld vacuum."

Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum © Shark £299.99 (SAVE £200) $329.50 (save 34%)

PS5

Gamers, rejoice. Big Black Friday sales are to be expected on the PlayStation 5. Deals are already coming in thick and fast, but here's one deal I've found on Amazon, but check out Currys as well for deals on gaming accessories.

PS5 Slim

Amazon Echo Dot

Due to the fact that the Amazon Echo Dot is an Amazon device, and the fact that the 5th Generation Bluetooth smart speaker was reduced by a huge 60% in the sale last year, we're guaranteed to get a deal even better than that. Watch this space.

Amazon Echo Dot 5th Generation

XBox Series S

Considered the more affordable option within the X Box family, there are going to be some major deals during Black Friday. Right now if you buy the Xbox Series S 512GB Digital Console on Argos, you get the Venom Single Docking Station for £10. That's a pretty epic deal. Amazon will no doubt have a good deal on when the discounts start to drop on site.

Xbox Series S 512GB Digital Console © XBox

Ring Video Doorbell

If you're in the market for a two-way audio doorbell this Black Friday, Amazon has an impressive early deal on this Ring Video Doorbell and Ring Chime. You'll be able to answer your door no matter where you are, from your smartphone! Plus it has impressive infrared night video.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 + Ring Chime

Editor Verdict: What's the best things to buy?

For the biggest savings over the Black Friday period, stick to the high-ticket items, or things that rarely go on sale. Ask yourself whether you need it or whether you're buying it because it's on sale.

For me personally, I think Black Friday is a great time to look out for Christmas presents or out of season items. For example, now's the time you might want to look into buying your electric BBQ for the summer months, or a pizza oven (Oonie usually has a good Black Friday deal on!).

It's also a good time to invest in something for your health - I'm in the market for a walking pad, so I'll be searching for one of those on Black Friday weekend. Or you might want to see what all the fuss is about with an Oura smart ring or an Apple Watch.

Amazon is a winner when it comes to discounts... keep an eye on the lightening deals that usually take place throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

If you're a lover of beauty like I am, now might be a good time to replenish your favourite perfume (Sephora would be a great place to visit for this!). Or have a look for some good beauty gift sets that you can save for Christmas and possibly even birthdays in 2025. Skincare can be very expensive as well, so it's a good time to pick up a treat or two and see if you can bag a free gift with purchase while you're there.

Mattresses tend to be a real hit over Black Friday with shoppers - if you're cursing your current mattress every day, now's the time to invest. Check out brands such as Simba and Emma - two of the most popular.

Lastly, I think Black Friday is a great time to getting a deal on travel and experiences. There will be plenty of travel discounts across the internet and keep an eye on discounts for musicals and theatre productions.