13 best beauty Black Friday deals: Early deals on Estee Lauder, Bobbi Brown, MAC & MORE

Elemis Black Friday Offer 2023

Ok, so while we wait for Elemis to roll out the big deals (we're hoping for a sitewide discount and/or a big ol' skincare set), right now you can enjoy an excellent Elemis gift set from QVC.

Elemis' incredible Face & Body Gift of Great Skin Collection features a complete four-step skincare ritual including full sizes of Rehydrating Ginseng Toner and Pro-Collagen Advanced Eye, plus iconic Marine Cream and Cleansing Balm, this incredible six-piece collection also includes an indulgent bodycare duo in your choice of fragrance, making it the ultimate pampering present for a loved one (or yourself!). All encased in a fabulous drawstring bag and with a special gift box, this is the ultimate Elemis treat.

If you were to buy the items in your chosen Elemis option individually from QVCUK you’d pay £215 plus P&P. So, for Today's Special Value price of just £65.95 with no P&P to pay, you’re saving £149.05.