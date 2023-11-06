13 best beauty Black Friday deals: Early deals on Estee Lauder, Bobbi Brown, MAC & MORE

Black Friday is one of the most overwhelming times of the year - and it continues right through to Cyber Monday. Should you be buying an investment piece? Should you be bulk buying for the next five years? And should you be buying all your Christmas presents in one online splurge? Our personal opinion? Buy something that sparks joy. That might be jewellery, it might be handbags, or it might be beauty products. We've rounded up our favourite Black Friday beauty deals for this year.
How we chose the best beauty Black Friday Deals
- Brands: From premium beauty brands to more affordable options, I've included the beauty brands I personally rate.
- Best deals: Looking back at last year's Black Friday sales has given the HELLO! Shopping Team a little insight into the sorts of savings that will be seen this year. I'll be updating this article throughout the month to reflect the ongoing deals, adding in more brands as and when the offers drop.
- Personal favourites: I love beauty products and as a writer I'm alerted head of time to press releases stating the deals that will be dropping over the Black Friday period. This knowledge, combined with my love of beauty products, has ensured a list of must-have deals.