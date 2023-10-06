I have the same Lululemon trainers as Princess Kate & I can tell you that they're next-level comfortable

When Princess Kate was photographed at the Rugby League Inclusivity Day in Hull on Thursday, I loved seeing the 41-year-old royal in full sporty mode - that smile just hits different when she's doing anything active.

I write about Kate's fashion for a living (not full-time I might add) but I always look at what she's wearing in case it's of interest to me and the HELLO! readers. At first glance, Thursday's look wasn't a "fashion" moment - but then my eyes darted to her footwear. Was Kate wearing my new Lululemon trainers? It appeared so.

Kate was wearing her white Lululemon Chargefeel sports shoes (£128 / $138), and I'm sure she would agree with me - they are the comfiest trainers ever. Scroll down to read my review and why I can't gate keep this any longer...

Princess Kate wearing her Lululemon sport shoes

For background, I've always been a Nike girl when it comes to trainers for the gym, but since I've been with a PT and doing strength training, I've come to realise that the shoes you wear really do make a difference. Basically, anytime we embarked on squats and lifting weights, my lovely PT Emma would ask me to take off my platform Nike trainers, in favour of me being closer to the ground.

When I was asked if I wanted to trial the new Chargefeel 2 trainers from Lululemon, I said yes, though I wasn't overly excited. They looked pretty plain, and I wasn't entirely convinced they'd take me away from my jazzy Nikes, but now I wear them for every single gym session.

Why? Because these sports shoes cater to everything! They've got bounce for running, and agility for training.

Often in a gym session you do a mix of activities (sometimes I sit and play on my phone, but that's beside the point). More often than not, it's run-first, train-second - and the design of these trainers mirror the way you work out.

The dual-density midsole is springy enough for running, and agile enough for training, and the pressure-mapped outsole delivers traction and flexibility.

Another of my favourite features about these trainers? How lightweight they are, and the smooth lines equal next-level comfort. I ordered the white pair and I'm happy with my choice, they're a nice bright white and even though I've worn them a lot they still look brand new.

Box fresh Chargefeel2

I was quite confused by the sizing as it's US sizing and it's recommended that you size up by half a size if you have wide feet. I'm usually a size 4 in trainers but in my Chargefeel 2, I am a US size 6 (which is a size 4.5 in the UK).

I told you earlier that I wear these for every gym session, but I also wear them to walk the dog, and I've even been known to work from home in them - they're just that comfy. Now, if Kate fancies doing a workout together, she needs to just call.