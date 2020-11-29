Beverley Callard has opened up about her health, revealing that she has undergone two hip surgeries this year.

Explaining that due to this, she would be unable to take part in certain challenges in the I'm a Celebrity castle such as bungee jumping, the iconic Corrie actor revealed that initially, her surgeon wasn't even sure whether she'd be able to take part in this year's instalment of the hit ITV show.

She told the Radio Times: "I had one operation in March, and then I had the great big one on the 20th of July. And I was really worried that I wouldn’t be able to do it. My hip surgeon said, he said to me, 'Beverley, you’ve got no chance.'"

Fans love Beverley in the I'm a Celeb castle

Thankfully, months of physio and hydrotherapy paid off, and Beverley is shaping up to be a fan favourite among viewers.

In fact, Beverley responded to treatment so well, that the hospital wanted to use her an example!

She continued: "I’ve seen him [her surgeon] a lot over the last few months, and the last time when I saw him, he was either going to say, 'Yes you can do it, or no you can’t', and his words were, 'I’m a hell of a woman' and the hospital want to use me as an example."

She added: "There’s only one thing I’m not allowed to do and that’s bungee jumping. That’s the only thing I can’t do because I would hate it if they said, 'Beverley can’t take part in this because of medical reasons.'"

When it comes to her health, the 63-year-old is known for being open and honest.

In 2016, she even discussed her battle with depression, revealing that she had started seeing a new doctor.

The actress has also spoken about her mental health in the past

The star, who has played Liz McDonald on the soap for more than 20 years, took to Twitter to reassure her fans back in 2016, writing: "Had a good day today, things are on the up! Saw a new doctor today. Got hope!"

Beverley also previously revealed that a bout of depression was brought on by a change in her medication. She wrote online: "Been battling the demons of depression! One of the meds I'm on has been stopped by pharmaceutical company, apparently it doesn't make money."

