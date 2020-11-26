I'm a Celebrity star Beverley Callard's husband Jon reveals reaction to risqué nickname Ant and Dec managed to get Jon's new nickname trending on Twitter

I'm a Celebrity star Beverley Callard had her campmates, Ant and Dec and viewers in tears of laughter on Wednesday night after giving her husband Jon a very risqué nickname - and he has finally revealed his reaction on Twitter!

MORE: Who is in I'm A Celeb star Declan Donnelly's family? All you need to know

In the Welsh castle, Beverley was singing her husband's praises for labelling him a 'megashag,' which Ant and Dec instantly managed to get to the top UK trend on Twitter after a series of light-hearted jokes about Jon.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly shares emotional clip of Vernon Kay on I'm A Celebrity

The Coronation Street actress' husband has responded to becoming something of a national treasure overnight, and replied to the presenters on Twitter, writing: "Thanks for that!!"

Jon replied to Ant and Dec's tweets

After Beverley's Wikipedia page was updated to include her beau's nickname, Jon also commented: "I’ll take that!!" What a good sport!

MORE: Tess Daly reveals Vernon Kay sends her secret messages from I'm a Celebrity camp

MORE: 9 famous faces you forgot took part in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

MORE: What is Declan Donnelly's net worth?

Beverley was full of lovely compliments about Jon, telling her campmates: "He dances for me in the kitchen every morning and makes me laugh my socks off. He's gorgeous!" Speaking about their relationship, Vernon Kay told the Castle Telegraph: "She let it be known that Jon was very good at... how do we put it? Shall we say, bedroom activities."

Beverley surprised her fellow campmates with her description of Jon

Previously chatting about how Jon had a health scare back in 2016, she told The Sun: " Jon’s my rock. I see him as indestructible so when I was told he had collapsed, I just went numb. He is never ill. What happened came completely out of the blue.

"I was on my way to A&E with my stepson Jonathan and I was begging, please God no, this cannot be. I was incredibly frightened because I didn’t know what I’d do if something happened to him. He’s my soulmate and my best friend. He’s completely and utterly the love of my life."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.