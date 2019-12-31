Jacqueline Jossa reflects on the past 10 years and recalls how the 'fat Lauren' jibes hurt her when she got EastEnders role "My life has changed so much and had so many ups and downs"

Like a lot of people, Jacqueline Osborne has taken to Instagram to share a photo from 2009 and 2019 to reflect as we go into a brand new decade. The I'm a Celebrity winner shared a glam photo from the past month (above) and a photo when she was cast as Lauren Branning on EastEnders (below). She wrote: "10 years ago I landed the BEST job in the world! Loved every second of it, this picture changed my life. I used to hate this picture so much I got trolled so so badly, 'the new fat Lauren branding', 'Why recast and then get someone so much uglier and what is the hair cut?' I admit I really hate the hair cut now, but jeez ppl can be mean, and to a 17-year-old girl, words hurt a lot!"

She continued: "It affected me for a LONG time! Probably still does actually if I’m being honest. Still 10 years on, I done 7 years on the show of my dreams and had 2 beautiful children. To end this year I just became QUEEN OF THE JUNGLE! WOW!! My life has changed so much and had so many ups and downs in these 10 years. I can honestly say heading into 2020 I’m excited, happy and content!"

The 27-year-old concluded: "Thank you for supporting me. Also big shoutout to the people who will remember this first girl 17 year old me that just landed a role that would change her life. Feeling overwhelmed and so lucky, thanks a million. HAPPY NEW YEAR."

It has been quite the year for the former EastEnders star, she was crowned Queen of the jungle after winning over TV viewers during bush tucker trials. She was a 2019 finalist along with Coronation Street's Andy Whyment and Radio DJ Roman Kemp.

It appears Jacqueline has had some more time to think over the Christmas period. Earlier in the day, she posted a gorgeous photo of herself with her daughter Mia and captioned it: "She gets her chunky legs from her mumma #captainthunderthighs". Adding: "There once was a time I wouldn’t have posted this because my legs look slightly bigger, but I actually quite like my thick legs now … Love all of your wobbly bits people. (As soon as you look at the positives in your imperfections the easier it is to love them, and you look at pictures and yourself in general differently)."

She added: "Thanks so much for everyone who has been so amazing and messaged such kind words! You guys are the best honestly.. Also still not used to being called QUEEN OF THE JUNGLE on the streets but dang I’ll take it!! I’m going to be over the moon about this title for a long time."