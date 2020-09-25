Salma Hayek is no stranger to swimsuit selfies but her latest poolside snapshot sparked an unusual reaction from her fans.

The Mexican-born actress, 54, shared a photo of herself on Instagram on Friday and managed to confuse her fans in the process.

At first glance, the picture appears to be much like many of her other sun-soaked images where she's staring directly down the lens wearing a swimsuit.

But Salma's caption proved she was trying to do something else.

"This is not a selfie," she wrote. "I'm trying to take a picture of my toes."

Sure enough, in the second photo, Salma has zoomed in on her sunglasses to show her foot in the reflection.

Many of her followers saw the funny side of her post and commented: "Try flipping the camera around," and "because we all want to see your toes!" followed up with crying with laughter emojis.

While others got a little hot under the collar admitting they liked the look of her "perfect feet" and some even asked to "rub them".

Salma was trying to take a picture of her toes

Salma has certainly enjoyed a long, hot summer and has spent the majority of it vacationing in Greece with her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, and their daughter Valentina.

Their only child turned 13 while on holiday and Salma paid a beautiful tribute to her by sharing a throwback photo from when Valentina was a baby.

Salma wowed in black

Despite the beautiful setting of the getaway, Salma recently revealed it's been hard for her daughter to be away from her friends during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Lockdown was very difficult for teenagers," Salma told the Telegraph. "My daughter Valentina was very independent and did her online schoolwork on her own, but she didn't enjoy it. She also really missed her friends."

Salma's holiday looked idylic

Salma celebrated a birthday in lockdown too as she turned 54. She rang in the big day with plate smashing and of course, an incredible bikini selfie.

