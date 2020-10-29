Salma Hayek stuns with super long hair in new beach photo The Frida actress has given a lot of fans hair envy!

Salma Hayek has gorgeous hair, and embraced her natural waves in a stunning new picture posted on Instagram.

The Frida actress shared a wind-swept image of herself posing on the beach, and her hair looked never-ending.

MORE: Salma Hayek shares stunning bath selfie from bathroom in London

Fans were quick to comment on the star's appearance, with one writing: "Your hair looks amazing," while another wrote: "Gorgeous hair." A third added: "You look beautiful Salma."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Salma Hayek invites fans on her Greek getaway

Salma's hair is naturally curly but the Hollywood star often styles it straight, or in a chic updo.

The mother-of-one has also been praised for embracing her grey hair, and has shared a number of photos of her white roots on social media.

Salma Hayek looked stunning with super long hair

Salma previously opened up about her natural hair colour in an interview with the New York Times.

The 54-year-old said: "It’s my natural colour, and it’s my natural white hairs. One of the reasons I don’t dye my hair is because I don’t have the patience to sit through it."

MORE: Salma Hayek embraces her grey hair in gorgeous selfie

MORE: Salma Hayek's fans lost for words after seeing show-stopping bikini photo

"I don’t want to spend what’s left of my youth pretending I’m younger and then not enjoying life," she said.

Salma continued: "My hair is curly and wild when I’m not working. I use Nuance hair oil to take down the frizz."

The Frida actress is proud of her grey hairs

The actress has been sharing some gorgeous selfies on social media over the past few months, and recently returned from a Greek getaway with her family.

The star is now staying at her home in London, with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault and their 13-year-old daughter Valentina.

READ: Salma Hayek's fans defend her appearance in latest photo

The actress loves nothing more than being a mum and opened up about parenthood during an interview with The Guardian.

"I have never been apart from Valentina for more than a week – even when my husband and I went on our honeymoon, we were only without her for one week," she said.

Salma often styles her hair straight

However, Salma admitted that the pandemic has been hard for her teenager, especially the lockdown.

READ: Salma Hayek stuns with before-and-after photo

She told The Telegraph: "Lockdown was very difficult for teenagers.

The actress recently returned from a Greek holiday

"My daughter Valentina was very independent and did her online schoolwork on her own, but she didn't enjoy it. She also really missed her friends."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.