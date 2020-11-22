Salma Hayek shares stunning before-and-after bikini photo

What a difference 20 years makes - or in Salma Hayek's case, not at all!

The Mexican actress left fans mesmerised in September after sharing a swimsuit snapshot, alongside one from two decades ago, and she's barely aged a day.

Salma looked sensational laying on a diving board in a one-piece and she struck the exact same pose as a photo from her modelling days, which she shared with her fans.



"2020: More than 20 years after my last post," she captioned the photos. "Ready for the weekend! Have a great #Friday!"

Her fans could not wait to compliment her and bombarded Salma with comments about her age-defying appearance.

"You remind me of Captain America," wrote one follower, adding: "Seems like you been under ice for too long and time hasn't moved on for you."

Salma looked sensational in her new photo

Others branded her "the most beautiful girl in the world" and called her "gorgeous" too.

Salma had been holidaying in Greece with her billionaire husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, and their daughter, Valentina, twelve.

She shared numerous swimsuit selfies and documented her fabulous trip abroad with posts on social media.

Salma was soaking up the sun

While away, she proudly rang in her 54th birthday.

Salma has previously shared the secrets of her flawless physique and revealed she’s 100 per cent natural.

She told People magazine: "When I look at pictures of me in my 30s or in my 40s, I see myself more beautiful than I saw myself at the time. I used to criticise myself so much.

Salma shared a photo for her 1999 H&M campaign

"Now, when I look in the mirror and there are things that I don’t see, I think about how much I’m going to like me in ten years."

Salma credits good posture and a healthy, balanced diet for looking and feeling so great.

That's not to say she doesn’t treat herself though. Last year she revealed she had celebrated her birthday with lots of tequila, wine, and delicious food.

