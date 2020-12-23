Jessica Alba's bikini body sparks major fan debate The star posed in an ab-baring two-piece for the cover of Women's Health

Jessica Alba recently bared her bikini body for the cover of Women's Health magazine, but many of her fans were fuming at the images.

The mum-of-three, 39, posed in a white crop top and high-waisted knickers for the wellness publication and opened up about her quest to keep in shape.

MORE: Jessica Alba on feeling insecure about her body before finding confidence

But while she was praised for being real with her words, fans weren't happy with the amount of airbrushing they believed had taken place on the photos.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jessica Alba discusses her workouts in a red carpet interview

The comments section of the magazine’s Instagram post of Jessica was flooded with angry statements insisting they didn't need to photoshop her body and face.

"What did you guys do to her face? She's beautiful without any retouching," wrote one follower, while a second said: "You have one of the most beautiful women as a cover model and you STILL STILL photoshop."

A third said: "Aren't we past photoshopping? @jessicaalba is fit and beautiful without cutting and pasting. Come on. We just survived 2020 and it’s ok to show a flaw here and there."

MORE: What is Jessica Alba's net worth?

SEE: Jessica Alba's sparkly 'slay at work look' is the most glam thing you'll see all day

Jessica's fans said she didn't need to be airbrushed

Other fans loved the images though and called Jessica "beautiful" and "amazing inside and out".

In the interview, The Honest Company founder reflected on her body and how the past year has changed her outlook.

"I always thought, I need to sweat out my weight in water, I need to have muscle failure, I need to feel like I just ran a marathon. That's how hard I needed to work out.

RELATED: Tyra Banks' side-by-side bikini body sparks fan reaction

Jessica used to be insecure about her body

But now she’s found a middle ground. "I've learned to mix it up," she said. "And not feel like a failure if I'm not, you know, killing myself."

Jessica also admitted the COVID-19 pandemic has made her less of a perfectionist and gave her the space to recognise what is important.

"It's also reinforced that real joy comes from the moments when we're playing a game with the kids at dinner, or when Hayes [my son] wants to show us his latest trick on the scooter, or from our family walks. That's the stuff that truly matters," she added.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.