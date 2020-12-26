Catherine Zeta-Jones shares 'shameless' bikini body selfie with Santa - and she looks incredible The actress rang in her 51st birthday this year

Catherine Zeta-Jones delighted her fans with a bikini body selfie with Santa on Instagram this Christmas and she looked amazing.

The Chicago star, 51, made a festive statement on social media with a throwback photo from last year.

In the snapshot, Catherine - who is married to Michael Douglas, 76 - was snuggled up to Father Christmas and while the jolly man in red was wrapped up, she was wearing nothing more than a black bikini.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones suffers injury while decorating her Christmas tree

The actress looked toned and happy as she smiled for the holiday picture taken in 2019.

"Last year in Bermuda I was caught shamelessly kissing Santa Claus in my bikini," she captioned it. "Totally bummed that this year he didn't show up."

"I was ready, masked and waiting. Oh well, maybe next year."

Catherine's fans bombarded her with compliments and marvelled at her age-defying figure.

Catherine spent last Christmas in Bermuda

"Wow," wrote one, while another said: "OMG look at you!"

Even her stepson, Cameron Douglas, felt he had to comment and said: "And how is it possible your [sic] looking even better this year."

Catherine and Michael have had an exciting run-up to Christmas as they celebrated the arrival of their latest grandchild too.

Cameron and his girlfriend, Viviane Thibes, welcomed their second child, a baby boy called Ryder.

Catherine and Michael have just become grandparents again

Catherine shared her excitement over the new addition to the family on social media when she reposted a family photo from Cameron with his newborn.

"And a new Douglas is born!!!!! Welcome to the world Ryder T Douglas," she captioned the image on her Instagram Story.

Catherine and Michael also just celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary and thrilled fans with a sweet video montage to celebrate.

